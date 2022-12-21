The Midday Report Express: D-Day for Zuma to withdraw case against Ramaphosa





Top of the charts on today's Midday Report is former President Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Ramaphosa.

Today is the deadline for the Zuma camp to withdraw their summons. Zuma has accused President Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to crimes allegedly committed by Billy Downer, the prosecutor in Zuma's corruption trial.

Mandy spoke with Mzwanele Manyi, the Zuma Foundation spokeswoman, to hear what their intentions are.

19th January 2023 is the court date. President Ramaphosa is expected to be there in the Johannesburg High Court at 9h30 in the morning. There will be a judge and they will be wearing a red gown because this a criminal case. So that is the situation. The issue of summons. I want to confirm here, that indeed the summons will not be withdrawn. Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon

President Ramaphosa has never had an issue with Mr. Zuma. Each time they meet, it's always collegial, it's always friendly. So we always are amazed at public utterances that come from the former president. We are amazed and quite disappointed by this action. Vincent Magwenya, Presidential Spokesperson

Other key issues on the Midday Report:

The ANC meant to announce its NEC members today.

Electoral Commission warns of malicious disinformation on social media.

Court order compels Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to intervene in Intercape bus attacks.

City of Jo'burg announces that it's speeding cameras will be back online soon.

