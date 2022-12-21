



Mandy Wiener spoke to Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation spokesperson.

The Zuma foundation said the summons against the president will not be withdrawn .

The court date is set for 19 January 2023 said Manyi.

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa chatted and laughed together on Day Two of the 2022 ANC national conference. Screengrab from video on Twitter @AlbaMokopane

Former President Jacob Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against Cyril Ramaphosa.

He claims that the current president was an accessory after the fact to crimes committed by Advocate Downer and others, namely breaching the provisions of the NPA Act.

Some legal experts, and the Presidency have claimed that this private prosecution is ‘baseless’ and borders on being vexatious litigation.

Despite this, Manyi said the summons for Ramaphosa to appear in court on 19 January 2023 has been served and will not be withdrawn.

President Ramaphosa is expected to be there in the Johannesburg High court at 9:30 in the morning. There will be a judge there wearing a red gown because it is a criminal case. Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation spokesperson

He also said that it is propaganda to think that this case was only brought up to get Ramaphosa to step down before the ANC conference.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation