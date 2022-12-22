The fascinating history of Christmans carols, sung since the 1500s

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Local film, Lakutshona iLanga, is a tribute to Africa, mothers and everyday heroes [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Phumi Morare, Local movie director
Today at 15:40
Local saffron farmer wants to take on the world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bennie Engelbrecht
Today at 15:50
SAPS, COCT crack down on criminal elements targetting Golden Arrows bus service
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 16:05
Out of the box thinking is required to address SA’s education challenges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Esterhuisen CEO of School Days
Today at 16:20
The first representative body for senior rugby union officials
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 16:33
US to give Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 17:05
Nersa’s Eskom tariff decree - should the delay inspire hope?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst "When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short." 22 December 2022 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced. 22 December 2022 7:45 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
No word from Minister of Transport as attacks against Intercape drivers rise After many failed attempts of getting in contact with Fikile Mbalula, the Eastern Cape High Court has issued a court order. 21 December 2022 1:58 PM
View all Politics
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman. 22 December 2022 7:13 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better. 22 December 2022 5:44 AM
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans' Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers. 21 December 2022 7:54 PM
View all Business
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely. 21 December 2022 6:17 PM
Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men With FACE For Him, Camilla and Stuart Berry have created a range of products suited particularly for the South African man and loc... 21 December 2022 4:10 PM
Be safe this holiday: sharing your travel plans online can put you at risk When the holidays roll around it can be tempting to share all about your travels, but this can be a gateway for thieves. 21 December 2022 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list. 21 December 2022 1:36 PM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU. 21 December 2022 7:17 AM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking) If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot. 21 December 2022 6:01 AM
View all Entertainment
97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people Irmgard Furchner was a secretary and typist who worked for the commander of Stutthof, a Nazi concentration camp. 21 December 2022 9:20 AM
Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots Following the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2021 a panel has recommended Donald Trump face charges. 21 December 2022 5:35 AM
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
View all World
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
View all Africa
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party? 20 December 2022 7:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

The fascinating history of Christmans carols, sung since the 1500s

22 December 2022 6:01 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Richard Cock for a masterclass on the meaning behind popular Christmas carols.

For this week's masterclass, Relebogile Mabotja speaks with musician, conductor, entrepreneur, and industry legend, Richard Cock from Richard Cock Music Enterprises to learn more about the history behind Christmas carols.

Listen to the full interview below.

Cock and Mabotja agree that non-secular Christmas carols inspired secular anthems like 'All I Want For Christmas is You.'

The duo also served up these Christmas carol facts:

  • Carols go back to the 1500s
  • They're associated with other religious occasions other than Christmas, like Easter
  • Carols originated as "dance songs" for people to jive around to
  • There are South African/local carols — you just have to search for them
  • Despite having religious origins, carols are enjoyed universally
  • Many carols tell a story that we can learn from

One thing's for sure, when it comes to carols, Richard says it best...

The message is always positive.

Richard Cock, music conductor and entrepreneur

No matter how many times carols are remade, "they never get old", says Mabotja.

If you're not in the Christmas mood yet, put on a carol or two, dance, have fun, and celebrate — it's what carols (and Christmas) is about after all.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The fascinating history of Christmans carols, sung since the 1500s




22 December 2022 6:01 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

Trending

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

The fascinating history of Christmans carols, sung since the 1500s

SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst

Local Business

EWN Highlights

ANC making gender parity strides, but racial diversity still lacking - analyst

22 December 2022 9:48 AM

Phalatse: Unavailability of land making it difficult to relocate flood survivors

22 December 2022 8:34 AM

Former Eskom CEO Koko accuses Zondo Commission of being biased against him

22 December 2022 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA