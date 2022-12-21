Cape fur seal wondering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA

Today at 04:50 Finance Feature: Avoid getting into debt all because of a 'special offer' deal this festive season Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Neil van der Walt - Marketing Manager at DebtSafe

Today at 05:10 Sending the SANDF to protect Eskom power plants was pointless says analyst Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...

Today at 05:50 African Transformation Movement (ATM) heads back to court over Phala Phala Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Zama Ntshona

Today at 06:25 What is Rainforest Connection? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Topher White | Founder Rainforest Connection

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday - Adopt a pet over Christmas? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard

Today at 07:07 Is the ANC NEC diverse enough to appeal to the melting pot of SA voters? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Oscar Van Heerden

Today at 07:20 Mbalula must secure safety of Intercape Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Johann Ferreira

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 How to cook Christmas lunch with load shedding? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Justin Bonello - Cook, filmmaker, urban farmer, entrepreneur and Founder and CEO at Neighbourhood Farm

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Russia Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN

Today at 08:45 Stormers Vs Bulls - What a game! Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...

Today at 09:15 SATSA hopes tourism will be prioritized as a job creator and economic driver Views and News with Clarence Ford

Oupa Pilane - Co Chair for SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association)

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire Views and News with Clarence Ford

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:15 Give the gift of life. Don't forget to donate blood this festive season Views and News with Clarence Ford

Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service

Today at 10:30 Follow up: Watch The Last Speaker documentary champions a disappearing tongue [ZOOM] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Nadine Cloete

Today at 11:05 The Science Of: Falling in Love Views and News with Clarence Ford

Professor Girish Modi - Neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits

Today at 11:30 Lakutshona iLanga Views and News with Clarence Ford

Phumi Morare, Local movie director

Today at 15:40 Local saffron farmer wants to take on the world Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bennie Engelbrecht

Today at 15:50 SAPS, COCT crack down on criminal elements targetting Golden Arrows bus service Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services

