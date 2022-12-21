Cape fur seal wondering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA
Bianca Resnekov spoke to Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
-
The seal was spotted wondering the streets on Wednesday morning.
-
She was found and rescued unharmed and in good health.
The adult female seal was spotted wandering Jakes Gerwel Drive opposite the Vangate Mall in Athlone in the morning, drawing a crowd.
Pieterse said that when he first heard news of this, he could not believe it was true, though the seal must surely be closer to the shore.
In my 17 years that I have been involved with the SPCA, I have literally seen and heard of everything, but I have not seen or heard of a seal in Athlone.Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at Cape of Good Hope SPCA
He added that while they are not sure exactly how the seal got there, they are assuming that she must have washed into one of the canals with all the heavy rain.
Pieterse said the seal was in good health and uninjured and managed to be safely brought back to her natural habitat.
Listen to the audio above for more.
