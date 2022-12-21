Cape fur seal wondering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA

Streaming issues? Report here
Finance Feature: Avoid getting into debt all because of a 'special offer' deal this festive season
Neil van der Walt - Marketing Manager at DebtSafe
Sending the SANDF to protect Eskom power plants was pointless says analyst
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
African Transformation Movement (ATM) heads back to court over Phala Phala
Zama Ntshona
What is Rainforest Connection?
Topher White | Founder Rainforest Connection
Trendspotting Thursday - Adopt a pet over Christmas?
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Is the ANC NEC diverse enough to appeal to the melting pot of SA voters?
Oscar Van Heerden
Mbalula must secure safety of Intercape
Johann Ferreira
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
How to cook Christmas lunch with load shedding?
Justin Bonello - Cook, filmmaker, urban farmer, entrepreneur and Founder and CEO at Neighbourhood Farm
Emerging Economies - Russia
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Stormers Vs Bulls - What a game!
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
SATSA hopes tourism will be prioritized as a job creator and economic driver
Oupa Pilane - Co Chair for SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association)
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Give the gift of life. Don't forget to donate blood this festive season
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Follow up: Watch The Last Speaker documentary champions a disappearing tongue [ZOOM]
Nadine Cloete
The Science Of: Falling in Love
Professor Girish Modi - Neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits
Lakutshona iLanga
Phumi Morare, Local movie director
Local saffron farmer wants to take on the world
Bennie Engelbrecht
SAPS, COCT crack down on criminal elements targetting Golden Arrows bus service
Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services
The first representative body for senior rugby union officials
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Cape fur seal wondering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA

21 December 2022 2:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Athlone
SPCA
Cape fur seal
Jaco Pieterse
Bianca Resnekov

On Wednesday the Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a Cape fur seal that had been wondering in traffic.

Bianca Resnekov spoke to Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

  • The seal was spotted wondering the streets on Wednesday morning.

  • She was found and rescued unharmed and in good health.

Motorists in the Cape Town suburb of Athlone spotted a seal in the suburb on 21 December 2022. Picture: Supplied
Motorists in the Cape Town suburb of Athlone spotted a seal in the suburb on 21 December 2022. Picture: Supplied

The adult female seal was spotted wandering Jakes Gerwel Drive opposite the Vangate Mall in Athlone in the morning, drawing a crowd.

Pieterse said that when he first heard news of this, he could not believe it was true, though the seal must surely be closer to the shore.

In my 17 years that I have been involved with the SPCA, I have literally seen and heard of everything, but I have not seen or heard of a seal in Athlone.

Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at Cape of Good Hope SPCA

He added that while they are not sure exactly how the seal got there, they are assuming that she must have washed into one of the canals with all the heavy rain.

Pieterse said the seal was in good health and uninjured and managed to be safely brought back to her natural habitat.

Listen to the audio above for more.




@ fizkes/123rf.com

'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'

21 December 2022 7:54 PM

Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @intercapebus/Facebook

No word from Minister of Transport as attacks against Intercape drivers rise

21 December 2022 1:58 PM

After many failed attempts of getting in contact with Fikile Mbalula, the Eastern Cape High Court has issued a court order.

Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa chatted and laughed together on Day Two of the 2022 ANC national conference. Screengrab from video on Twitter @AlbaMokopane

Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation

21 December 2022 12:30 PM

Jacob Zuma said that he will not withdraw the summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear in court for criminal charges.

Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela

21 December 2022 10:30 AM

"It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water."

Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

WATCH: Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup is the most liked photo EVER

21 December 2022 8:52 AM

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi has received 68 million likes on Instagram, an all-time record.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Off to a good start! Fuel costs to slump in the new year

21 December 2022 6:44 AM

Cash-strapped road users could see a budget-friendly kick-off to 2023 as fuel prices will see a pleasing decline.

Read More arrow_forward

Absa & BPESA aim to create 500k jobs for unemployed youth by 2030

21 December 2022 6:39 AM

A cross-skilling initiative co-created by Absa, BPESA and Harambee plans to connect youth with jobs that match their skills.

Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive

20 December 2022 8:19 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative

20 December 2022 5:24 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture : © sanchairat/123rf.com

W Cape Working on Fire Programme well prepared to fight seasonal summer fires

20 December 2022 2:26 PM

We tend to gather for braais and fireworks during the holiday season, and this with hot dry weather increases the risk of fires.

Read More arrow_forward

