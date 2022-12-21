Streaming issues? Report here
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans' Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers. 21 December 2022 7:54 PM
Cape fur seal wondering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA On Wednesday the Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a Cape fur seal that had been wondering in traffic. 21 December 2022 2:02 PM
No word from Minister of Transport as attacks against Intercape drivers rise After many failed attempts of getting in contact with Fikile Mbalula, the Eastern Cape High Court has issued a court order. 21 December 2022 1:58 PM
View all Local
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela "It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water." 21 December 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely. 21 December 2022 6:17 PM
Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men With FACE For Him, Camilla and Stuart Berry have created a range of products suited particularly for the South African man and loc... 21 December 2022 4:10 PM
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show. 20 December 2022 9:15 PM
View all Business
Be safe this holiday: sharing your travel plans online can put you at risk When the holidays roll around it can be tempting to share all about your travels, but this can be a gateway for thieves. 21 December 2022 2:53 PM
Consumer Talk: How are retailers ensuring food safety during loadshedding? Stage 6 load shedding has been a struggle for many reasons, including how it impacts the perishable food in cold storage. 21 December 2022 2:05 PM
CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list. 21 December 2022 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU. 21 December 2022 7:17 AM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking) If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot. 21 December 2022 6:01 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
View all Entertainment
97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people Irmgard Furchner was a secretary and typist who worked for the commander of Stutthof, a Nazi concentration camp. 21 December 2022 9:20 AM
Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots Following the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2021 a panel has recommended Donald Trump face charges. 21 December 2022 5:35 AM
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
View all World
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
View all Africa
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party? 20 December 2022 7:15 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
View all Opinion
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'

21 December 2022 7:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Eighty20
Credit Stress Report
credit stress
Andrew Fulton
Eighty20 Consulting

Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20 Consulting.

- Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.

- Rising interest rates are a huge contributing factor in this scenario says Eighty20 Director Andrew Fulton.

Spiralling food and fuel prices, rising interest rates... money has never been tighter.

Many people are left with not much choice but to increase their credit to get through the month and to pay off existing loans.

@ fizkes/123rf.com
@ fizkes/123rf.com

Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.

Its middle class workers segment is made up of about 4.1 million adults typically earning between R8 000 and R30 000 a month.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20 Consulting.

Fulton emphasizes the pressure caused by a series of rate hikes.

If you think about the interest rate environment back in 2021 he says, we enjoyed the lowest rates in a generation.

If I'd had a daughter who was around 25 years old I would've encouraged her to buy say a R1.5 million property... Given what's happened with interest rate increases of 3.25% just in the past year, she'd need to find the extra R2 100 a month just to hold on to that property..

Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting

That kind of encapsulates the big issue amongst the middle class right now because they're the ones that are aspiring to this lifestyle of car loans and home loans.

Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting

They're not the wealthiest, they're not the poorest, but they don't have a whole lot of savings or buffer income to make these additional payments on a monthly basis.

Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting

Eighty20 uses its own index of newly-in default loans as an indicator of stress.

Looking at the numbers for the middle class for this quarter, home loans in default went up by nearly 19% Fulton says.

In terms of average instalment to income ratios for the middle class, in the last year it's gone from around 61% to 66%.

About two thirds of the average middle class salary just goes towards servicing their loans.

Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting

Let's put that salary at R10 000 if you're at the low end... you only end up with around R4 400 at the end of the month to pay all your groceries, school fees... and everything else you have to cover.

Andrew Fulton, Director - Eighty20 Consulting

For more from Fulton, scroll up to listen to the interview




