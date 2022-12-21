Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.

- If you're one of the lucky ones to get a 13th cheque or year-end bonus this December you need to plan what to do with it urges Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.

- If you’re in debt you want to use this extra money to get out of debt, not use it to create more debt.

@ andreypopov/123rf.com

It's been a tough year and if you're one of the lucky ones to get a 13th cheque or year-end bonus this December it's tempting to spoil yourself, "just this once".

However, in his role as "headmaster" for this week's Investment School Gary Booysen (Director at Rand Swiss) is compelled to argue for caution and planning.

Before you do anything with your extra funds, assess your financial situation he urges.

Unless you have an emergency fund, you are not allowed to spend your 13th cheque on anything else. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

And, before investing any money, it's important to make sure you have enough savings to cover your short-term and long-term financial goals and emergencies.

You many want to use some or all of your 13th cheque to pay off high-interest debt or start that emergency fund he says.

Booysen shares some quick DOs and DON'Ts below.

DO:

Pay off expensive debt

Pay down your home loan (maybe - debatable)

Invest your money

Boost your emergency fund

See the bonus as part of the plan. (Prepare for known expenses like school and university)

Take advantage of early bird discounts.

DON'T:

Don't spend it before you get it.

Don't forget that you'll have to pay tax on your bonus just like normal.

Don't think of it as outside your normal income.

Don't delay. If it's burning a hole in your pocket, get it invested quickly.

Don't use it to create more debt.

If you’re in debt, you want to use this extra money to get out of debt Booysen emphasizes.

You can’t just blow it at a casino and say, “ah well it wasn’t real money anyway…” because it was.

The sooner you’re out of the debt, the sooner life becomes seriously fun. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

