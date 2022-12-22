Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

22 December 2022 5:44 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Motoring
Suzuki
Suzuki S-Presso
Ernest Page

The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.

Bianca Resnkov interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

  • Suzuki has updated the low-cost S-Presso

  • Prices start from R162 000

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com
Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Pricing starts at R162 000 for an entry-level GL model to R184 900 for the S-Edition AMT, which includes an automatic transmission.

It sports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Start/Stop technology and a 9-inch screen feature to guide you through reverse parking and guarantee plug-and-play through long-distance drives.

Key specifications include a dualjet 1.0-litre engine and fuel consumption of 4.4-litre per 100 kilometres.

The Suzuki S-Presso comes standard with a two-year/30 000 km service plan and a five-year/200 000 km promotional warranty.

This car gives you "bang for buck", says Page.

For R162 000, you really do get quite a bit of car for your money…

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the audio.




