Consumer Talk: How are retailers ensuring food safety during loadshedding?





Bianca Resnekov spoke to Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist Professor Lucia Anelich, food safety and microbiology expert.

Loadshedding can impact the safety of food as the cold chain is broken .

Retailers have to employ alternative measures to protect the integrity of their food.

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Trying to keep the food in our fridges fresh during loadshedding is incredibly difficult, and this struggle is amplified for retailers trying to maintain their cold chains.

In addition to this, they have to try to ensure the integrity of their chilled goods before they can be sent off for delivery.

Knowler said that she posed a question to supermarket groups on how they were coping and managing the integrity of their food during these frequent blackouts.

While most supermarkets have put alternative measures in place to preserve the cold chain during blackouts, there are unfortunately some products that have to be thrown out for safety reasons.

Although supermarkets do take precautions, it is not always perfect. One CapeTalk listener reveals that they recently ordered some food that was within its shelf-life date, but it was clearly spoiled when they tried to eat it.

Knowler said that in cases like this, you are protected by the Consumer Protection Act and can request a refund.

All you have to do is take it back to the store, and I am just about 100% sure that they would do the right thing, refund you and allow you to buy something else. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

With loadshedding as frequent as it is, it is important to ask questions about the cold chain and ensure perishable foods are still safe to eat.

According to Anelich, when the cold chain is broken and the temperature rises, microbial growth on food increases, which means food can spoil more rapidly and the safety of the food can be impacted.

Safety is always the one that is a bit more concerning because a product can be unsafe because there is an organism in there that can cause disease… and you cannot taste it, you cannot see it. Professor Lucia Anelich, food safety and microbiology expert

Listen to the audio above for more.