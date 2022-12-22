Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst

22 December 2022 7:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
Eskom
SANDF
Africa Melane
Helmoed Heitman

Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.

Africa Melane interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst.

Following recent acts of sabotage at Eskom power plants, the SANDF has been deployed in the hopes of being a deterrent.

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Helmoed Heitman weighs in:

  • Soldiers won't be in command but instead are there to support Eskom's onsite security staff
  • Soldiers could successfully guard entrances (adding "muscle to the gate") against potential threats, monitoring who enters and exits. However, they do not have the skills necessary to pick up sabotage in the system
  • Deploying only 10 soldiers per power plant is insufficient. The areas they need to secure are too large

A soldier is not trained, not educated, and doesn't have the skills, or knowledge to pick up sabotage inside the system.

Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

If you're putting someone there, that suggests to me that they're expecting some form of physical attack on the station.

Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Eskom
SANDF
Africa Melane
Helmoed Heitman

Share this:
