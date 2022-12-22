SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Africa Melane interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst.
Following recent acts of sabotage at Eskom power plants, the SANDF has been deployed in the hopes of being a deterrent.
Helmoed Heitman weighs in:
- Soldiers won't be in command but instead are there to support Eskom's onsite security staff
- Soldiers could successfully guard entrances (adding "muscle to the gate") against potential threats, monitoring who enters and exits. However, they do not have the skills necessary to pick up sabotage in the system
- Deploying only 10 soldiers per power plant is insufficient. The areas they need to secure are too large
A soldier is not trained, not educated, and doesn't have the skills, or knowledge to pick up sabotage inside the system.Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
If you're putting someone there, that suggests to me that they're expecting some form of physical attack on the station.Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
More from Local
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost
African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.Read More
ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."Read More
[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies
Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Cape fur seal wandering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA
On Wednesday the Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a Cape fur seal that had been wandering in traffic.Read More
No word from Minister of Transport as attacks against Intercape drivers rise
After many failed attempts of getting in contact with Fikile Mbalula, the Eastern Cape High Court has issued a court order.Read More
Ramaphosa must appear in court for criminal charges says Zuma Foundation
Jacob Zuma said that he will not withdraw the summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear in court for criminal charges.Read More
How to really transform South Africa, according to Professor Thuli Madonsela
"It doesn't make sense that our people are dying from water through storms, and yet the majority of our people don't have water."Read More
WATCH: Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup is the most liked photo EVER
Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Lionel Messi has received 68 million likes on Instagram, an all-time record.Read More
More from Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.Read More
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's
Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely.Read More
Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men
With FACE For Him, Camilla and Stuart Berry have created a range of products suited particularly for the South African man and local conditions.Read More
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them
Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.Read More
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral
Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obstacles to hosting.Read More
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign.Read More