Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023





So, you’ve graduated or need to work AND study… now, what?

We can't run from adulting or #WorkLife forever, but we can help you find some really cool places to intern, maintain a work-life balance, and get paid (yes, these places exist). Let's get started (don't laugh at #12, Mzansi).

1. Google: SEO intern (Midrand)

Job description: Understanding industry programs such as Google Analytics, keyword research, data mining tools, and analyzing high volumes of data daily.

Intern period: 6 months

Requirements: Must have SEO experience

Remuneration: R 5000 - R 6000 pm

Closing date: Not specified

Apply here.

We've found some tips about the company and how they hire...

It’s also reported that Google employees rated their work environment 4.5 out of 5.

2. Ferrero: HR/PR & Production Planner interns (Walkerville, Jhb)

Job description: HR/PR and production planning internship programs for 2023.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements:

HR/PR applicants: Bachelor's degree in supply chain or business management or a related field.

Production planning applicants: Bachelor's degree in human resources management, PR, communications, or a related field.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: Not specified

Apply here.

Here's what the company is all about... (take notes for that possible interview)

It's reported that Ferrero's work culture is rated 3.8, job security 3.7, and work-life balance, 3.7 out of 5.

3. The Foschini Group (TFG): Internship program (CPT)

Job description: The following internship programs are available for: logistics, omni, and clothing production interns.

Intern period: Not specified for logistics and omni interns. A clothing production intern is needed for 18 months.

Requirements: All applicants must be South African citizens, currently unemployed, and between 18 to 35 years old. For academic requirements about each role, click here.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: Not specified

Apply here.

Learn more about TFG below...

It's reported that TFG's work culture is rated 3.6, job security 3.3, work-life balance 3.4, pay & benefits 3.1, and management 3.4 out of 5.

4. Mercedes-Benz: Graduate program (Pretoria)

Job description: There are many vacancies available across these graduate program streams: mechanical, electrical, industrial, computer engineering, information technology, software development, finance, supply chain, logistics, HR, law, business studies (sales, marketing, communications).

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements:

Diploma/degree (NQF 6 or higher) in the relevant graduate stream.

In addition to your CV, attach certified copies of your Matric and tertiary certificates, academic records, and ID copy with your contact number.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: 23 January 2023

Apply here.

Here's what a working day at Mercedes-Benz might look like...

It's reported that Mercedes-Benz' work culture is rated 3.7, job security 3.5, work-life balance 3.8, pay & benefits 3.8, and management 3.5 out of 5.

5. SAASTA: Journalism internships (Various SA provinces)

Job description: 15 positions are available around SA for unemployed graduates in Journalism and Media Studies, Science or Technology. You're required to read, write, and translate news in multiple media formats and languages, have full computer literacy, and photography skills.

Intern period: 2 years

Requirements: Minimum requirement: National Diploma (NQF 6 / NQF 7 / NQF 8) in Journalism and Media Studies, Science or Technology or a relevant equivalent qualifications, self-motivation, excellent communications and organizational skills with the ability to work under pressure.

Remuneration: Depends on your qualification:

National Diploma NQF Level 6: R 5740 Bachelor’s Degree/B.Tech NQF Level 7: R 6,375 Honours NQF Level 8: R 7,055 Master’s NQF Level 9: R 8,375

Closing date: 30 December

Click here to find the specific email address you'll need to apply.

Watch what SAASTA is all about...

It’s also reported that SAASTA's work culture is rated 4, job security 3.3, work-life balance 3.9, pay & benefits 2.7, and management 4 out of 5.

6. Allan Gray Orbis Foundation: HR intern program (CPT)

Job description: To support the HR team in day-to-day operations including; payroll, recruitment, selection, performance management, onboarding, employee training and development, and updating HR policies and talent records.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements: National Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in HR with proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.

Remuneration: Competitive with benefits.

Closing date: Not specified

Apply here.

See what the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is all about...

It’s also reported that Allan Gray Orbis' work culture is rated 3.5, job security 3.4, work-life balance 3.6, pay & benefits 3, and management 3.6 out of 5.

7. Allan Gray: Retail client service graduate program (CPT)

Job description: Responsible for building trust and confidence with clients.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics, commerce, business science or a related field.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: 14 March 2023

Apply here.

Take a look at what sets Allan Gray apart from the rest...

It’s reported that Allan Gray's work culture is rated 3.9, job security 3.6, work-life balance 3.4, pay & benefits 3.5, and management 3.4 out of 5.

8. Red Bull: Finance Internship (CPT)

Job description: Handling accounts payables and supporting our business by engaging in exciting projects to improve efficiencies and drive digitalization.

Intern period: Temporary

Requirements: A diploma or degree in finance or accounting. Previous experience in a corporate environment is beneficial. You're also a team player, work well under pressure, and organized with excellent communication skills, advanced Microsoft excel and SAP (software platform) knowledge.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: Not specified

Apply here.

Watch a day in the life of a Red Bull employee...

It’s reported that Red Bull's work culture is rated 4, job security 3.4, work-life balance 3.7, pay & benefits 3.7, and management 3.5 out of 5.

9. Metropolitan Life: Broker Admin Internships (SA)

Job description: To capture data and complete admin tasks that meet industry standards and deadlines.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements: Must be a South African citizen between 18 and 35 years old with Matric and a year's post-matric qualification.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: 09 January 2023

Apply here.

Here's what Metropolitan Life is like...

It’s reported that Metropolitan Life's work culture is rated 3.7, job security 3.3, work-life balance 3.5, pay & benefits 3.5, and management 3.5 out of 5.

10. Coca-Cola: Logistics intern (Gauteng)

Job description: To complete admin and co-ordination functions related to Supply Chain Maturity Assessments and to help ensure that legal requirements, organization policies, and procedures for the transportation of goods are adhered to.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements: Matric with a 40% pass for math's or math's lit. A Degree/Diploma in logistics, supply chain, operations management and transportation.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: Not specified

Apply here.

Here's what the largest African Coca-Cola bottler company is about...

It’s reported that Coca-Cola's work culture is rated 3.6, job security 3.6, work-life balance 3.6, pay & benefits 3.8, and management 3.4 out of 5.

11. Standard Bank: Internships & learnerships (JHB)

Job description: There are multiple learnership and internship opportunities available in the following areas: operations, vehicle and asset finance, data engineering, group compliance, commercial property finance banking, commercial banking, data analytics, software engineering, and cloud computing.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements: Must be an unemployed South African citizen between 18 and 30 years old with the ability to speak, read, and write in English. Applicants should not be studying or registered with other learnerships or internships.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: 14 January 2023

Apply for the internship that matches your background here.

Find out more about Standard Bank's working culture...

It’s reported that Standard Bank's work culture is rated 3.9, job security 3.7, work-life balance 3.8, pay & benefits 3.8, and management 3.6 out of 5.

12. Eskom: Internship (SA)

Job description: Help keep the lights on! Eskom is looking for interns for various in-training roles such as: a customer care officer, psychometry practicum, financial accounting officer, energy service graduate, customer relations officer, energy trading officer, assistant procurement officer, revenue and credit officer, procurement officer, pricing officer, HR graduate, vending management and FBE officer.

Intern period: Not specified

Requirements: A degree that matches the role you're applying for.

Remuneration: Not specified

Closing date: 28 December

Apply here.

It’s reported that Eskom's work culture is rated 3.7, job security 3.7, work-life balance 3.9, pay & benefits 3.7, and management 3.4 out of 5.

That's our list!

Before we go, remember these tips when applying with your CV:

Keep it short, but list all your achievements and experience.

Add some colour, black and white CVs rarely stand out.

Personalise your CV but stay professional.

This article first appeared on KFM : Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023