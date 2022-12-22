ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Oscar van Heerden, an independent political analyst.

South Africa is the eighth most ethnically diverse country in the world, but the country's leadership, specifically the ANC NEC, is not.

The newly elected treasurer-general of the ANC, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa (left). Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Of the NEC's 80 members, 41 are women, making it the first time in its history that women are in the majority.

But in a country with so many ethnicities, is this enough?

Dr Oscar van Heerden weighs in:

The ANC has had a long-running tradition of non-racialism, but as of late, the tradition is falling short

The ANC has a long tradition of non-racialism, and the ANC has demonstrated over the years to actually non-consciously make an effort to project that kind of non-racialism. Unfortunately, if we look over the last few years, that has not been done. Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst

There is a constant discussion of what it means to identify as "Black"

Generally, within the ANC there's an acceptance that when we talk about Black South Africans [it] encompasses Coloureds as well as Indians. That has been the history of the ANC. Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst

It wouldn't be a problem if indeed we all are seen as Black, and we have the representativity reflected in terms of the demographics in South Africa. Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst

White, Indian and Coloured South Africans constitute about 21% of the population, but the NEC has only two Coloured women and one White female on it

At the moment in the NEC leadership, there's less than 5% represented...Instead of three, there should be 16 people on the NEC which would then be a more correct reflection. This is a big, big problem and the ANC is beginning to take note of it. Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst

Racial groups are siding with parties where they feel represented

The very thing that the ANC has been actively fighting against for decades, for centuries in fact, and yet it is falling short to try and bring those communities into the ANC. Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst

When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented in some shape or form and at the moment, the ANC is falling short. Dr Oscar van Heerden, independent political analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.