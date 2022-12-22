Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Golden Arrow celebrates success in fighting crime against their buses The South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town are making progress in fighting crime against Golden Arrow busses. 22 December 2022 4:32 PM
Adopt don't shop and give a pet the gift of a loving family this festive season With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care. 22 December 2022 1:38 PM
How City of Cape Town plans to manage sewer spills amid frequent loadshedding The City of Cape Town is doing everything possible to mitigate the damage and address the spills timeously. 22 December 2022 1:19 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa All the news you need to know. 22 December 2022 12:20 PM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Politics
Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names. 22 December 2022 4:12 PM
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman. 22 December 2022 7:13 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better. 22 December 2022 5:44 AM
View all Business
Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023 If you've graduated or need experience while studying, strengthen your CV by applying for these internships at superb companies. 22 December 2022 1:57 PM
How to keep your Christmas lunch plans loadshedding safe Unfortunately, loadshedding does not take a Christmas holiday, so how do we protect our holiday lunch plans? 22 December 2022 1:37 PM
5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some. 22 December 2022 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list. 21 December 2022 1:36 PM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU. 21 December 2022 7:17 AM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for any kind of surfing (and kayaking) If you love kayaking or surfing of any kind, then this list is a must-read. Who knows, you might just find a new spot. 21 December 2022 6:01 AM
View all Entertainment
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19 A severe outbreak of Covid-19 across China shows the emergency is not over in that country, in contrast to the rest of the world. 22 December 2022 10:53 AM
Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin made the remarks during an address with senior military officials on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 10:25 AM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin

22 December 2022 10:25 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
European Union
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
War in Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the remarks during an address with senior military officials on Wednesday.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his country is not to blame for the carnage in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, sending hundreds of thousands of people to their deaths.

Putin blames "third countries" for the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday made his first international trip to the United States to meet his counterpart Joe Biden.

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com
An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Putin blames NATO and the European Union for the war, says Gilchrist.

Putin talks about how Russia is not to be blamed for the war. He says both countries share the same tragedy... he says he still sees Ukraine as a brotherly nation.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

... he is talking about the Western expansion and the growing influence of the EU and NATO... Putin claims that the West made good neighbours enemies.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.




22 December 2022 10:25 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
European Union
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
War in Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

More from World

Picture: Pixabay

8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'

22 December 2022 11:48 AM

Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © viktoriia88/123rf.com

USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'

22 December 2022 11:18 AM

Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19

22 December 2022 10:53 AM

A severe outbreak of Covid-19 across China shows the emergency is not over in that country, in contrast to the rest of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rugger86/123rf.com

'Ukrainians press on, despite dark times' - Greg Mills after trip to Kyiv

22 December 2022 10:08 AM

Ten months since Russia invaded Ukraine, the situation is becoming increasingly challenging for Ukrainians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people

21 December 2022 9:20 AM

Irmgard Furchner was a secretary and typist who worked for the commander of Stutthof, a Nazi concentration camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump. Image: pixabay.com

Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots

21 December 2022 5:35 AM

Following the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2021 a panel has recommended Donald Trump face charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions

19 December 2022 10:40 AM

Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers

19 December 2022 10:26 AM

After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from CGTN video of divers encountering green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso River posted on YouTube

WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater

17 December 2022 10:32 AM

A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The "AquaDom" in the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin burst on 16 December 2022 Image: @lefpap/123rf.com

[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets

17 December 2022 7:21 AM

A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19

World

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin

World

EWN Highlights

South Africa turns to lie detectors in anti-poaching war

22 December 2022 5:43 PM

CoCT tests water at Bakoven Beach before declaring it safe for swimmers

22 December 2022 5:31 PM

Andile Lungisa's fate in the ANC NEC hangs in the balance

22 December 2022 5:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA