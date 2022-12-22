Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his country is not to blame for the carnage in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, sending hundreds of thousands of people to their deaths.

Putin blames "third countries" for the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday made his first international trip to the United States to meet his counterpart Joe Biden.

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Putin blames NATO and the European Union for the war, says Gilchrist.

Putin talks about how Russia is not to be blamed for the war. He says both countries share the same tragedy... he says he still sees Ukraine as a brotherly nation. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

... he is talking about the Western expansion and the growing influence of the EU and NATO... Putin claims that the West made good neighbours enemies. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

