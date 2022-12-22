Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his country is not to blame for the carnage in Ukraine.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February, sending hundreds of thousands of people to their deaths.
Putin blames "third countries" for the war.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday made his first international trip to the United States to meet his counterpart Joe Biden.
Putin blames NATO and the European Union for the war, says Gilchrist.
Putin talks about how Russia is not to be blamed for the war. He says both countries share the same tragedy... he says he still sees Ukraine as a brotherly nation.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
... he is talking about the Western expansion and the growing influence of the EU and NATO... Putin claims that the West made good neighbours enemies.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
More from World
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'
Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.Read More
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'
Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.Read More
China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19
A severe outbreak of Covid-19 across China shows the emergency is not over in that country, in contrast to the rest of the world.Read More
'Ukrainians press on, despite dark times' - Greg Mills after trip to Kyiv
Ten months since Russia invaded Ukraine, the situation is becoming increasingly challenging for Ukrainians.Read More
97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people
Irmgard Furchner was a secretary and typist who worked for the commander of Stutthof, a Nazi concentration camp.Read More
Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots
Following the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2021 a panel has recommended Donald Trump face charges.Read More
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More