Visiting Ikapa? Here's how to pronounce a few useful ISIXHOSA phrases
RELATED: Visiting Kaapstad? Here's how to pronounce a few useful AFRIKAANS phrases
With eleven spoken official languages you would think communicating in Cape Town would be hard, but it is not.
Here are 20 useful phrases in IsiXhosa:
1. Hello – Molo (singular) – Molweni (plural)
-
How are you? – Unjani?(singular) – Kunjani? (plural)
-
I’m fine thanks and you? – Ndiphilile?
-
What is your name? – Ungubani igama lakho?
-
My name is … – Igama lam ngu …
-
Where are you from? Uvela phi?
-
Nice to meet you – Ndiyavuya ukukwazi
-
Please write it down – Cela uyibhale phantsi
-
Do you speak …? – Uyakwazi ukethetha …?
-
How much is this? – Yimalini?
-
Thank you – Ndiyabulela / Enkosi
-
Where’s the toilet? – Liphi igumbi langasese
-
Yes – Ewe
-
No – Hayi
-
I am sorry – Ndicela uxolo
-
Please – Ndicela / Ndiyacela
-
Excuse me (to get attention) – Ndicela uxolo / uxolo
-
I don’t understand – Andiqondi
-
Now – Ngoku
-
You're welcome - ('wamkelekile')
Scroll up to listen to the pronunciation of the phrases.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158858467_tourist-on-top-of-lions-head-mountain-taking-photographs-of-a-rock-hyrax.html?vti=mlk686jc14vl5abw7l-1-57
More from Lifestyle
King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals
King Charles hands out new/additional royal titles. The most notable is Kate's — receiving Prince William's former title.Read More
Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town
With 8 swimming pools already temporarily closed for maintenance around CPT, load shedding adds extra disruptions for pool-goers.Read More
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go
If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing.Read More
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.Read More
Visiting Kaapstad? Here's how to pronounce a few useful AFRIKAANS phrases
These key phrases will help you connect with the locals and navigate their communities.Read More
7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy
Here's how to enjoy your meals without overindulging this year.Read More
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Can YOU adopt Penny for the ULTIMUTT gift of love this Xmas?
Penny is a healthy, friendly female terrier mix. She is about two or three years old and needs a loving home.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More