Visiting Ikapa? Here's how to pronounce a few useful ISIXHOSA phrases

Image: © pphoto/123rf.com

With eleven spoken official languages you would think communicating in Cape Town would be hard, but it is not.

Here are 20 useful phrases in IsiXhosa:

1. Hello – Molo (singular) – Molweni (plural)

How are you? – Unjani?(singular) – Kunjani? (plural) I’m fine thanks and you? – Ndiphilile? What is your name? – Ungubani igama lakho? My name is … – Igama lam ngu … Where are you from? Uvela phi? Nice to meet you – Ndiyavuya ukukwazi Please write it down – Cela uyibhale phantsi Do you speak …? – Uyakwazi ukethetha …? How much is this? – Yimalini? Thank you – Ndiyabulela / Enkosi Where’s the toilet? – Liphi igumbi langasese Yes – Ewe No – Hayi I am sorry – Ndicela uxolo Please – Ndicela / Ndiyacela Excuse me (to get attention) – Ndicela uxolo / uxolo I don’t understand – Andiqondi Now – Ngoku You're welcome - ('wamkelekile')

Scroll up to listen to the pronunciation of the phrases.