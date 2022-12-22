Give the gift of life this Xmas: 'A pint of blood can save 3 lives'
Clarence Ford chats to Michelle Vermeulen from the Western Cape Blood Service about blood donation and the decline in donations over the festive period.
Listen to the full interview below.
There’s been a decline in blood stock levels.Michelle Vermeulen, Western Cape Blood Service, PR
Vermeulen says this decline is expected over the festive season as blood donation is not top of mind during this time.
However, it definitely should be because blood donation from just one person can save up to three people's lives.
Vermeulen also mentions that:
- Blood donation is safe, quick, and a sterile process
- Fearing needles shouldn't deter you; just chat with the helpful staff about it
- The period between each blood donation cycle is 56 days
- While one in every 3 people is O positive, all blood types (not just the O type) are needed.
Find out if you're eligible for blood donation here.
Aside from enjoying helping others, other blood donor criteria include:
- Being between 16 and 75 years old
- Weighing at least 50 kilograms
- Having good health
- Leading a safe sexual lifestyle
If you'd like to give the gift of life, find a clinic near you here.
You'll get a cookie that's apparently so delicious they're a state secret.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165284002_world-hemophilia-day-concept-with-red-blood-drop-simbol-and-hands-on-blue-background.html?vti=npmn4nnhnsktbfhz4j-1-33
