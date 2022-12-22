USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'





Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner "Memorial", Filatova shares what this means for Russian politics:

There is no significant impact on Russian politics as the human rights organisation Memorial has been declared a "foreign agent" and has in fact been closed since 2021

Memorial was founded in the former Soviet Union in 1987 with its primary function of documenting the victims and crimes committed during the Stalinist era and used as a way to commemorate the lives lost

It is this organisation which was given this Nobel Prize... it represents the civil society in their home countries; they have promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens etc... but in Russian politics, it means very little nowadays. Prof Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

© melnyk58/123rf.com

For the first time since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has left his country for the US to meet with President Joe Biden, as well as to address a joint sitting of the US Congress to plead for assistance amid the ongoing war.

Prof Irina Filatova weighs in on the address:

There have been comparisons between Zelensky and the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in regard to asking for assistance and aid to help combat wars in their respective countries

The money given to Ukraine should not be seen as charity but as "an investment in global security"

Zelensky presented Congress with a Ukrainian banner signed by soldiers, as well as a medal, given to Biden from a Ukrainian soldier as a sign of gratitude for the US assistance

The visit is very important for Zelensky and even Biden because Biden needs to prove to Congress, which is going to adopt another $45 billion worth of aid to Ukraine and even an additional $1.8 billion in assistance to Ukraine, that it's not all in vain. Prof Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The theatrics of the speech was very powerful because he got 10 standing ovations from Congress. Prof Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

He was very confident, very humble and very thankful, but mostly he was confident... Prof Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.