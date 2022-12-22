'Ukrainians press on, despite dark times' - Greg Mills after trip to Kyiv





Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Greg Mills, Director at the Brenthurst Foundation.

Mills joined Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on a pastoral visit to Ukraine

The country is in need of international solidarity more than ever, says Mills

Mills recently journeyed into Ukraine alongside Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, the pair travelling to Kyiv, the capital city.

As the harsh winter sets in, the war has entered a new phase, with Russia targeting civilians in the cities with the destruction of electricity infrastructure.

It is a very tough time. It is dark times literally and metaphorically in Ukraine. Greg Mills, director at Brenthurst Foundation

Despite the suffering of the Ukrainian people, Mills is amazed by the stoicism and courage of the average citizen during this time.

You see this every day in terms of the Ukrainians going about their business and going about their lives and pressing on regardless. Greg Mills, director at Brenthurst Foundation

Mills says that international support for Ukraine is needed more than ever, as it would be a changed world if Russia was to win the war.

