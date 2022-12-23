Visiting Kaapstad? Here's how to pronounce a few useful AFRIKAANS phrases

RELATED: Visiting Ikapa? Here's how to pronounce a few useful ISIXHOSA phrases

Here are 20 useful phrases in Afrikaans:

1. Hello – Hallo (hal-low)

Thank you – Dankie (dahn-key)

Please – Asseblief (ah-she-bleef)

You’re Welcome – Plesier (pleh-seer)

Yes – Ja

No – Nee (knee-ah)

Good-bye – Totsiens (tot-seens)

Excuse me – Verskoon my (fer-skoen may)

My name is… – My naam is… (may naam iss)

Pleased to meet you – Aangename kennis (aan-he-naam-eh ken-nes)

Do you speak English? – Praat jy Engels? (praat yay enn-els)

What’s your name? – Wat is jou naam? (vat iss yo naam?)

How much does it cost? – Hoeveel kos dit? (who-feel kos dit?)

Where are the bathrooms? – Waar is die toilet? (vaar iss dee toy-let)

The menu, please – Die spyskaart asseblief (dee shpays-kart ah-she-bleef)

The check, please – Die rekening asseblief (dee reh-ken-ning ah-seh-bleef)

When does it open? – Wanneer maak dit oop? (van-near maak dit oo-ep)

When does it close? – Wanneer maak dit toe? (van-nee maak dit too)

Could you please talk more slowly? – Kan jy asseblief stadiger praat? (kan jay ah-she-bleef sta-de-her praat)