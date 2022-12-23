Visiting Kaapstad? Here's how to pronounce a few useful AFRIKAANS phrases
Here are 20 useful phrases in Afrikaans:
1. Hello – Hallo (hal-low)
Thank you – Dankie (dahn-key)
Please – Asseblief (ah-she-bleef)
You’re Welcome – Plesier (pleh-seer)
Yes – Ja
No – Nee (knee-ah)
Good-bye – Totsiens (tot-seens)
Excuse me – Verskoon my (fer-skoen may)
My name is… – My naam is… (may naam iss)
Pleased to meet you – Aangename kennis (aan-he-naam-eh ken-nes)
Do you speak English? – Praat jy Engels? (praat yay enn-els)
What’s your name? – Wat is jou naam? (vat iss yo naam?)
How much does it cost? – Hoeveel kos dit? (who-feel kos dit?)
Where are the bathrooms? – Waar is die toilet? (vaar iss dee toy-let)
The menu, please – Die spyskaart asseblief (dee shpays-kart ah-she-bleef)
The check, please – Die rekening asseblief (dee reh-ken-ning ah-seh-bleef)
When does it open? – Wanneer maak dit oop? (van-near maak dit oo-ep)
When does it close? – Wanneer maak dit toe? (van-nee maak dit too)
Could you please talk more slowly? – Kan jy asseblief stadiger praat? (kan jay ah-she-bleef sta-de-her praat)
Could you repeat that, please? -Kan jy dit asseblief herhaal? (kan jay dit ah-she-bleef her-haal)
Scroll up to listen to the pronunciation of the phrases.
