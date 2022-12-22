Streaming issues? Report here
Kim Engelbrecht chats Reyka season 2 and the International Emmy Awards

22 December 2022 1:35 PM
by Chandre Davids
Tags:
Kim Engelbrecht
International Emmy Awards

The South African star chats to EB Inglis about her trip to New York and what to expect in the next season of Reyka.

It’s been a few months since EB Inglis and the Kfm Mornings team chatted with Kim Engelbrecht about her hit series, Ryeka, and her International Emmy nomination.

At the International Emmy Awards, Kim was nominated for Best Actress, and the show itself was nominated for Best Series.

After all the anticipation leading up to the nominations, Kim says the experience was "incredible".

The support that I got from South Africa and everybody regarding Reyka and just trying to push for the show, and everybody sending well wishes, that was incredible. And then being able to travel with your whole team to New York City and experience that kind of a vibe, New York City is always a vibe. It was really cool.

Kim Engelbrecht- Actress

The actress says that there are certain events and things to be done leading up to the awards.

There are various cocktail parties, and lots of panel discussions, there’s also an evening where everybody receives a plaque and medal for being nominated in their various categories. And being able to meet the other actors and the other producers.

Kim Engelbrecht- Actress

She noticed that all female-driven dramas shared common themes and similarities in the category for which she was nominated.

It’s a woman on the edge of a breakdown or a breakthrough. Also, these strong females go against the archetype that is always set up for a female. They are strong, they lead the show, and they are making waves, so that was really cool to meet them. And also find out what their process was and how they immerse themselves into their characters.

Kim Engelbrecht- Actress

Speaking on her own strong female character, Reyka, the actress says that production for season 2 begins “soon”.

I’m busy with prep at the moment. Getting ready in terms of getting physically ready, line ready it. It starts next year.”

Kim Engelbrecht- Actress

Kim says that everything about season two of the series is different compared to season one, so she could never be the Reyka she was then.

I try not to put pressure on myself in terms of that because I could never recreate what Reyka was in the first season, she was different. The scripts this season are very different, the themes are different, and the setting is different, so everything is different. So, I'm trying to approach her from new, from [the] start, from starting over.

Kim Engelbrecht- Actress

While we wait for what Kim will bring us in season two of Reyka, you can watch season one on Showmax.

Want to hear more? Check out the full interview below:


This article first appeared on KFM : Kim Engelbrecht chats Reyka season 2 and the International Emmy Awards




