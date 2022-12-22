China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19





John Perlman interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease specialist.

China is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections

It's a serious problem for the country as the population has low levels of immunity

While the rest of the world has Covid-19 under control, China must take its situation seriously, says Nel.

Three years of extreme lockdowns, and the fact that the vaccines in China have lower efficacy than those used in other parts of the world, have left them with low levels of population immunity, making the current outbreak severe.

They are in a very vulnerable position... the raging infections ripping through China at the moment could potentially cause a lot of havoc and a lot of death. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious diseases specialist

Nel says it's unlikely to have much of an impact on the rest of the world.

Assuming we do not get a variant that totally changes the game… I think we are probably over the worst and back to close to normal. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious diseases specialist

