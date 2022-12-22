How City of Cape Town plans to manage sewer spills amid frequent loadshedding
The Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches in the Western Cape recently faced temporary closures as a result of sewer spills affecting coastal areas.
These closures have drawn attention to how the frequent high levels of loadshedding impact the water and sanitation infrastructure in the city.
However, the City is doing everything possible to mitigate the damage and address the spills timeously. This includes measures to mitigate the impact of the power cuts so that the sewer pump stations and Wastewater Treatment Plants can function effectively.
The City of Cape Town said priority pump stations are being fitted with permanent generators and maintenance staff are on standby with mobile generators to power smaller pumps but some spills and overflows are still expected with high levels of loadshedding despite the contingency measures.
In addition to this, there are challenges in terms of inappropriate objects in the sewer network which block the flow, according to Acting Mayor, Alderman Eddie Andrews.
The City experiences daily challenges with inappropriate objects blocking our sewer network. The situation is compounded by loadshedding – particularly the sustained higher levels that we have experienced. The impact is quite visible, particularly as relates to our coastal areas, at a time when the beach is a very popular destination. I think we need to accept that pump station faults can and will occur, given the ongoing loadshedding, but I want to assure our residents and visitors that, as a caring City, we address these issues as quickly as possible when they ariseAlderman Eddie Andrews, acting mayor
In cases where a beach is affected by a sewerage overflow or fault at the pump stations, this will be investigated by City departments who will assess what measures are required including temporarily closing sections of the beach.
In these cases, beaches will be reopened for recreational activities only once the water quality meets the minimum requirement determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.
Residents are urged to notify the City of any blockages or sewerage overflows so they can be cleared as timeously as possible.
The sooner we are alerted to any sewer overflows, not just at our beaches, but anywhere in the city, the sooner we are able to activate our incident management protocols and resolve the issue, thereby mitigating the impact. The City appeals to the public for patience and cooperation during these challenging times.Alderman Eddie Andrews, acting mayor
Burst pipes, leaks and water wastage can be reported through the following channels (Please provide the street address, and get a reference number):
-
WhatsApp 060 018 1505
-
Online: www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests
-
Email water@capetown.gov.za
-
SMS 31373 (maximum 160 characters. Standard rates apply)
-
Call 0860 103 089
-
Visit a City walk-in centre (see www.capetown.gov.za/facilities to find the one closest to you)
