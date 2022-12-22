The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa
Leading the way on The Midday Report today is former president Jacob Zuma's series of private prosecutions which now extends to the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zuma's initial prosecution targeted Billy Downer, the prosecutor in Zuma's corruption case. The Zuma camp now asserts that Ramaphosa's failure to intervene in this matter makes him an accessory to the case.
Now the NPA has released a statement saying that _nolle prosequi _certificate - the certificate around which Zuma is building his private prosecution - does not extend to President Ramaphosa and that he cannot be prosecuted.
Mandy Wiener spoke with legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala to gain clarity.
It is the NPA that has the power to fix this mess. And the only thing they have to do is withdraw the certificate and issue another one and everything is going to be fine.Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
ANC NEC list has been finalised, and includes Andile Lungisa, who was convicted of assault in 2016.
Minister Thandi Modise and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla comment on military deployments to power stations, as well as payment of benefits to military veterans.
The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele addressing new and old SAPS members at a parade as the festive season inspection programme continues in the Western Cape and across other provinces in the country.
Gauteng Health department dealing with the said crisis, after Chris Hani Baragwanath's mystery visitor cuts oxygen by stealing copper cables.
ActionSA: Call for eThekwini Metro to close beaches, pending an investigation into the lifeguarding NPO that manages the beaches.
Source : EWN/Jacques Nelles
