Mossel Bay: 4 washed up whales to be shot by rifle to 'mercifully' end suffering





Earlier this week four suspected Dwarf Sperm whales washed up on Dias Beach in Mossel Bay.

All four whales were found alive, but due to potential life-threatening problems that could occur further along, and after deep consideration, Stranded Marine Animal Rescue's Marine Mammal Specialist, Dr Greg Hofmeyr made the decision to end their suffering as mercifully as possible, with the use of a rifle.

Some of these problems include:

The breakage of their already weak lower jaw as they fight through the surf.

Drowning as a result of water entering their blowholes.

While this is not the only solution, it's the only solution that's the most realistic and feasible within their available resources.

These animals can be put back to sea IF it is done in the correct way – meaning that they must be taken out far out to sea by boat, where they will hopefully calm down and not reach the beach again. We unfortunately do not have this type of facility or the relevant expert(s) to assist with an endeavour like this close by. Stranded Marine Animal Rescue

Due to the size of these animals, this is unfortunately the quickest way of euthanasia, ending the animal’s suffering. Stranded Marine Animal Rescue

This is extremely painful for all involved, but in this case, it was the only way to end their suffering as mercifully as possible. Stranded Marine Animal Rescue

