Mossel Bay: 4 washed up whales to be shot by rifle to 'mercifully' end suffering
Earlier this week four suspected Dwarf Sperm whales washed up on Dias Beach in Mossel Bay.
All four whales were found alive, but due to potential life-threatening problems that could occur further along, and after deep consideration, Stranded Marine Animal Rescue's Marine Mammal Specialist, Dr Greg Hofmeyr made the decision to end their suffering as mercifully as possible, with the use of a rifle.
Some of these problems include:
- The breakage of their already weak lower jaw as they fight through the surf.
- Drowning as a result of water entering their blowholes.
While this is not the only solution, it's the only solution that's the most realistic and feasible within their available resources.
These animals can be put back to sea IF it is done in the correct way – meaning that they must be taken out far out to sea by boat, where they will hopefully calm down and not reach the beach again. We unfortunately do not have this type of facility or the relevant expert(s) to assist with an endeavour like this close by.Stranded Marine Animal Rescue
Due to the size of these animals, this is unfortunately the quickest way of euthanasia, ending the animal’s suffering.Stranded Marine Animal Rescue
This is extremely painful for all involved, but in this case, it was the only way to end their suffering as mercifully as possible.Stranded Marine Animal Rescue
Scroll up to read the full post.
Source : Facebook: Stranded Marine Animal Rescue Team
More from Local
Golden Arrow celebrates success in fighting crime against their buses
The South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town are making progress in fighting crime against Golden Arrow busses.Read More
Adopt don't shop and give a pet the gift of a loving family this festive season
With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care.Read More
How City of Cape Town plans to manage sewer spills amid frequent loadshedding
The City of Cape Town is doing everything possible to mitigate the damage and address the spills timeously.Read More
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost
African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.Read More
ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."Read More
[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies
Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Cape fur seal wandering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA
On Wednesday the Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a Cape fur seal that had been wandering in traffic.Read More