How to keep your Christmas lunch plans loadshedding safe
Lester Kiewit spoke to Justin Bonello, cook and urban farmer.
-
Cooking on a braai or a potjie pot can be a great loadshedding proof alternative.
-
South Africans have always been good at getting creative and Christmas should be no exception.
With the risk of power cuts leaving your Christmas oven roast half cooked it could be worthwhile to adapt to electricity free alternatives this December.
Bonello said that if we shift our thinking, we can use this as an opportunity to break our dependence of electricity and make use of tools like potjie pots or a braai.
For me the fire, and being able to cook on it, is much better for Christmas than having electricity.Justin Bonello, cook and urban farmer
When it comes to finding ways to keep your Christmas treats cool, that will require a bit more planning ahead and prepping in advance.
However, Bonello said that as South Africans we have always been good at being creative and adaptive and a darker Christmas should be no exception to this.
South Africans are such a resilient bunch, and we are always known as left field thinkers, lets apply it to Christmas.Justin Bonello, cook and urban farmer
At the end of the day the holidays are not about the food we make or how we cook it but rather a time to appreciate the time we have with the ones around us.
Listen to the audio above for more.
