Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money

- Local fintech startup Franc recently launched child accounts to help parents educate their kids about saving and investing.

- Parents create an account for themselves, and through the app then create an account for their child where they can see how their money is invested.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africa is not known for its savings culture and we're regularly reminded that we don't save enough.

It’s up to us to teach our children to do better in a spend, spend, spend culture says local fintech startup Franc.

The award-winning app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".

Because many parents don’t know how to even start the money conversation with their kids, Franc recently launched a child account to help them.

Motheo Khoaripe asks Franc CEO Thomas Brennan to explain how it works.

Parents would need to go into the Franc app and create an account for themselves, and through the app they can create an account for their child. Thomas Brennan, CEO - Franc

The child can access their own account - the monies invested are in their name. Thomas Brennan, CEO - Franc

Through the app, the children can then see how their money is invested.

Franc keeps it simple, narrowing the investment choices to just two funds, the Allan Gray Money Market (cash) and the Satrix 40 ETF (shares).

They can interact with their money, they can transact, they can deposit more... They can transfer their funds between the cash and the equity, and obviously they can withdraw if they have reached the target they were saving towards. Thomas Brennan, CEO - Franc

Parents are setting up accounts for their children literally from six months old all the way to 16 and 17 years old. Thomas Brennan, CEO - Franc

The app provides a "learning section" which includes an online academy covering the basics of investing.

A weekly blog also covers topical issues linked to the world of money.

An FAQ section allows users to get their questions answered as well Brennan says.

I think there's a change happening. More and more young people want to know about investing... and aspire to financial freedom and independence, so they're wanting to take that initiative to take ownership of their money. Thomas Brennan, CEO - Franc

Click here to visit the Franc app website and scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Brennan