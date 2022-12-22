Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
CSI: Ikamva Labantu
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Barbara Stemmert - Programme Head for the Early Childhood Development Department at Ikamva Labantu
Barbara Stemmert
Today at 05:10
Are we edging closer to stage 8?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Hartmut Winkler - Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg
Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Prof Hartmut Winkler
Today at 05:46
RUGBY: DHL Stormers vs Vodacom Bulls
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 06:25
For goodness' sake! Just let someone know where you're going!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Venter | COO at South African Community Crime Watch
Today at 06:40
LIVE with LeAnne
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
LeAnne De Bassompierre | Correspondent
Today at 07:07
Are overloaded taxi's getting away with it?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jandré Bakker - Head of Communications at Transport And Public Works
Today at 07:20
Shelters under siege as funding is scarce
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
2 more sleeps to Christmas - here's where you can still get your gifts!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pam Gozzlet | Event Coordinator at Simply Gifts Christmas Market
Today at 09:15
Cape to Rio 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shama Nathoo - MD of Universal Accessibility Hub
Jennifer Burger - Co-founder at Untamed Cycling SA
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Overcoming 2023's Change Fatigue
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Rochelle Roos - coach, trainer and co-founder at We Do Change
Today at 10:30
The benefits of acupuncture therapy. release the stress of 2022 using needles
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Junaid Rawoot - Founder at The Acupuncture Centre
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: Unlearning
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Gemma Fassie
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gemma Fassie
Today at 15:20
Reduce food waste over Christmas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Granny does Elf on the Shelf
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marisa Laas
Today at 16:33
Stormers vs Bulls preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Christmas in Bethlehem, Palestine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sami Awad
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments". 22 December 2022 7:31 PM
Golden Arrow celebrates success in fighting crime against their buses The South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town are making progress in fighting crime against Golden Arrow busses. 22 December 2022 4:32 PM
Adopt don't shop and give a pet the gift of a loving family this festive season With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care. 22 December 2022 1:38 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa All the news you need to know. 22 December 2022 12:20 PM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Politics
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money ca... 22 December 2022 8:19 PM
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence' Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023. 22 December 2022 6:42 PM
Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names. 22 December 2022 4:12 PM
View all Business
Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023 If you've graduated or need experience while studying, strengthen your CV by applying for these internships at superb companies. 22 December 2022 1:57 PM
How to keep your Christmas lunch plans loadshedding safe Unfortunately, loadshedding does not take a Christmas holiday, so how do we protect our holiday lunch plans? 22 December 2022 1:37 PM
5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some. 22 December 2022 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht chats Reyka season 2 and the International Emmy Awards The South African star chats to EB Inglis about her trip to New York and what to expect in the next season of Reyka. 22 December 2022 1:35 PM
CPT ranked #10 'friendliest city in the world' in 2022 Reader's Choice Awards Cape Town views are great but its people are award-winning — helping us rank #10 on the 'friendliest cities in the world' list. 21 December 2022 1:36 PM
Top 5 Cape Town beaches perfect for tanning, posing, and people-watching Catch a tan, chill, and people-watch — if this sounds like your perfect beach vibe, then this article is for YOU. 21 December 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19 A severe outbreak of Covid-19 across China shows the emergency is not over in that country, in contrast to the rest of the world. 22 December 2022 10:53 AM
Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin made the remarks during an address with senior military officials on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 10:25 AM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it

22 December 2022 8:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Infidelity
couples
Money problems
secrets
Financial infidelity
couples and money
Gugu Sidaki

Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to certified financial planner Gugu Sidaki about the dangers of financial infidelity.

- Financial infidelity is when a spouse or significant other intentionally lies about money – spending, credit, savings, lending to others etcetera.

- Certified financial planner Gugu Sidaki details the dangers of financial infidelity and how to remedy it.

The issue of money and finances often leads to friction in romantic relationships.

It's best to talk about it, but what if you don't?

@ olegdudko/123rf.com
@ olegdudko/123rf.com

On The Money Show's Personal Finance slot Gugu Sidaki tackles the question of financial infidelity.

The certified financial planner says this is when a spouse or significant other intentionally lies about money – spending, credit, savings, lending to others etcetera.

Humans generally struggle to talk about money she points out, and it's sometimes easier to conceal behaviour rather than deal with it.

Motheo Khoaripe asks when is the right time for a couple to share financial information.

Every relationship is different... but I think once you've decided to a particular direction with an individual it goes without saying that you should be sharing certain information about yourselves, whether it's health, whether it's family, and that includes money as well.

Gugu Sidaki, Certified financial planner

Once you've decided to share your lives... it then raises its ugly head from that point onwards when one party to this union decides to not divulge certain information about their financial habits.

Gugu Sidaki, Certified financial planner

While as individuals we're all entitled to a certain level of privacy she adds, it's important to play open cards about your finances because ultimately it affects your partner as well.

Some examples of financial infidelity:

  • Secret purchases
  • Accumulation/hiding of debt
  • Dishonesty about income
  • Secretly lending someone money
  • Secretly spending on extended family members
  • Secret bank accounts/investments

There are many reasons why financial infidelity is bad for a relationship - anything from the fact that it's a form of cheating to the catastrophic effect it could have on joint finances.

Some ways to remedy the problem:

  • Understand the difference between privacy and secrecy
  • Start money conversations early in the relationship – make this a regular feature
  • Ask questions and make accountability a feature in your relationship – leave no room for lies/deceit
  • Understand each others’ money history and values as this has an effect on how you deal with money today
  • Seek professional help

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation




22 December 2022 8:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Money
The Money Show
Infidelity
couples
Money problems
secrets
Financial infidelity
couples and money
Gugu Sidaki

More from Business

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money

22 December 2022 7:31 PM

The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'

22 December 2022 6:42 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple

22 December 2022 4:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst

22 December 2022 7:13 AM

Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

22 December 2022 5:44 AM

The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'

21 December 2022 7:54 PM

Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ghana magnified @ boldg/123rf.com

Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)

21 December 2022 6:49 PM

Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andreypopov/123rf.com

Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's

21 December 2022 6:17 PM

Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kegfire/123rf.com

Cape Town couple launch SA's first skincare range for men

21 December 2022 4:10 PM

With FACE For Him, Camilla and Stuart Berry have created a range of products suited particularly for the South African man and local conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them

20 December 2022 9:15 PM

Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money

22 December 2022 7:31 PM

The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'

22 December 2022 6:42 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple

22 December 2022 4:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stylephotographs/123rf

Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023

22 December 2022 1:57 PM

If you've graduated or need experience while studying, strengthen your CV by applying for these internships at superb companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Adopt don't shop and give a pet the gift of a loving family this festive season

22 December 2022 1:38 PM

With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chritmas lunch table. Picture: Jill Wellington from Pixabay

How to keep your Christmas lunch plans loadshedding safe

22 December 2022 1:37 PM

Unfortunately, loadshedding does not take a Christmas holiday, so how do we protect our holiday lunch plans?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period

22 December 2022 12:14 PM

Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© denira82/123rf.com

Give the gift of life this Xmas: 'A pint of blood can save 3 lives'

22 December 2022 9:38 AM

Do you know what your blood type is? If it's in the O group, you could be a universal blood donor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

22 December 2022 5:44 AM

The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'

21 December 2022 7:54 PM

Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19

World

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin

World

EWN Highlights

GP police recover military explosives in Ekurhuleni

22 December 2022 6:51 PM

South Africa turns to lie detectors in anti-poaching war

22 December 2022 5:43 PM

CoCT tests water at Bakoven Beach before declaring it safe for swimmers

22 December 2022 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA