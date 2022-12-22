Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it





Motheo Khoaripe talks to certified financial planner Gugu Sidaki about the dangers of financial infidelity.

The issue of money and finances often leads to friction in romantic relationships.

It's best to talk about it, but what if you don't?

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

On The Money Show's Personal Finance slot Gugu Sidaki tackles the question of financial infidelity.

The certified financial planner says this is when a spouse or significant other intentionally lies about money – spending, credit, savings, lending to others etcetera.

Humans generally struggle to talk about money she points out, and it's sometimes easier to conceal behaviour rather than deal with it.

Motheo Khoaripe asks when is the right time for a couple to share financial information.

Every relationship is different... but I think once you've decided to a particular direction with an individual it goes without saying that you should be sharing certain information about yourselves, whether it's health, whether it's family, and that includes money as well. Gugu Sidaki, Certified financial planner

Once you've decided to share your lives... it then raises its ugly head from that point onwards when one party to this union decides to not divulge certain information about their financial habits. Gugu Sidaki, Certified financial planner

While as individuals we're all entitled to a certain level of privacy she adds, it's important to play open cards about your finances because ultimately it affects your partner as well.

Some examples of financial infidelity:

Secret purchases

Accumulation/hiding of debt

Dishonesty about income

Secretly lending someone money

Secretly spending on extended family members

Secret bank accounts/investments

There are many reasons why financial infidelity is bad for a relationship - anything from the fact that it's a form of cheating to the catastrophic effect it could have on joint finances.

Some ways to remedy the problem:

Understand the difference between privacy and secrecy

Start money conversations early in the relationship – make this a regular feature

Ask questions and make accountability a feature in your relationship – leave no room for lies/deceit

Understand each others’ money history and values as this has an effect on how you deal with money today

Seek professional help

