Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'





- After the record-low interest rates of 2020 and 2021 enabled many first-time homebuyers, the situation changed drastically as the interest rate hike cycle started.

- Grant Smee, MD of Only Realty Property Group, talks about the property trends we can expect to see in 2023.

Picture: Pixabay.com

2022’s residential property market will forever be defined by several key trends that have shaped the sector as we know it says Grant Smee, MD of Only Realty Property Group.

After the record-low interest rates of 2020 and 2021 enabled many first-time homebuyers, the rate hikes that followed led to the fall of this segment in 2022.

They also had a dampening effect on the middle-income earner at large notes Smee.

The good news is that the demand for homebuying continued, despite economic uncertainty he adds.

The banks continue to lend favourably and low house price inflation makes homes buying more affordable. Grant Smee, MD - Only Realty Property Group

For 2023, they predict that majority of the country will remain a buyer’s market - barring pockets of excellence.

"Despite falling house prices in the Western Cape, the region remains a sellers’ market. High demand for properties in parts of Gauteng will also see these areas transitioning into a sellers’ market."

There are certainly parts where of the country where they're also seeing opportunities for creditworthy buyers to get onto the property ladder or at least upgrade, Smee says.

If you're a creditworthy buyer take advantage of that to negotiate strongly with sellers in certain markets... but others will have to sit back a little bit longer and continue renting and take advantage of the lower cost of renting compared to home ownership. Grant Smee, MD - Only Realty Property Group

Smee foresees that the mid-tier market will be an exciting space in 2023, with people both upgrading and downgrading.

"It's the sweet spot."

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the conversation