With Christmas just a couple days away, you may want to gift your children an adorable dog, but before you buy one from a pet shop or from a breeder, consider adopting one and ensure that you're able to provide for the pet once the festive season comes to an end.

New York State has recently passed a law that prohibits pet shops from selling cats and dogs in the hopes of reducing over breeding of these animals.

Rogers says that the pressure that's put on animals to breed is "insane".

An additional reason for the implementation of this law is to reduce the discarding of these pets once they become unwanted.

Which we can see currently in South Africa, where a large number of pit bulls that are no longer wanted are being surrendered to animal shelters.

According to Kiewit and multiple animal activists and animal shelters, giving a dog is the worst gift that you could give a young child at Christmas, for this very reason.

With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care.

Brett Rogers shares some organisations that do incredible work to promote dog adoption:

Sidewalk Specials – a mass sterilisation unit and dog rescue working through 'a culture of respect, education and upliftment, helping township families care for their pets, rather than just simply removing it.'

Oscars Arc – an organisation whose mission is to 'inspire dog adoption through creative marketing initiatives.'

If you're going to give a pet as a gift, rather consider being a generous kind soul and going to one of these shelters. Brett Rogers, culture lead at Haveyouheard

An additional organisation doing great work in the promotion of pet adoption is the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and if you're interested in adopting a pet, head over to their website.

