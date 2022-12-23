What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Clarence Ford interviews Wits University Neurologist Girish Modi.
Love is a varied and complex subject that is difficult to quantify.
It is, says Modi, a combination of psychosocial and chemical interactions that produce the feeling of love.
Is the neurochemistry of love complete? The answer is no.Girish Modi, Neurologist - Wits University Faculty of Health Sciences
The love hormone "oxytocin" and the happy hormone "dopamine" are produced when someone experiences romance.
However, Modi says this cannot be the only basis for love as someone cannot be chemically induced to love.
When you start the science of love, and you break it down into a whole host of chemicals, you kill it in a sense.Girish Modi, Neurologist - Wits University Faculty of Health Sciences
Typically, romantic love consists of two types: passionate and companionate love.
Passionate love is what people typically consider being “in love” or the honeymoon phase. It includes feelings of passion and an intense longing for someone.
However, the "love high" often does not last, but potentially transitions to companionate love, which is not felt with the same intensity, but is nuanced, established, and complicated.
You get a burst, you go through these phases, and then the body or brain itself controls the outpouring of hormones. You can never get a continuous flow of dopamine…Girish Modi, Neurologist - Wits University Faculty of Health Sciences
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/YLkBly2HVHY
