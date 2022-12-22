'Alternative pirate music' - Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit on new music sound





Pippa Hudson's music feature highlighted local Afrikaans rock band, Spoegwolf who's making international waves, particularly in Australia.

She chatted to band member, Danie du Toit on the some of their new music.

Listen to the full interview (and the new song) below.

With 56.7 million plays on Apple music, the unique sound or 'alternative pirate music' as du Toit calls it is clearly well-received internationally.

When Hudson asked du Toit what makes their music so popular, he said...

Music doesn’t really need a language. Danie du Toit, Spoegwolf member

He also said their new album tells authentic stories about their lives and reflects their personal growth which many people relate to.

And the new album may sound like...

If Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, and David Kramer all had a baby. Danie du Toit, Spoegwolf member

Not bad for a band founded in 2012 from Paarl!

Find Spoegwolf's new music on all streaming platforms.

Keep making SA proud.

