Golden Arrow celebrates success in fighting crime against their buses
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrows Bus Services.
-
A number of arrests and convictions have taken place for bus attacks.
-
Dyke-Beyer said they will continue to ensure their buses are safe.
Nobody should feel unsafe in their daily commute, but this has unfortunately been the reality for so many citizens of Cape Town.
Golden Arrow buses have been a target for criminals as they operate in areas with high crime rates.
However, Dyke-Beyer says there is a light at the end of the tunnel as they have seen a number of arrests and convictions.
About two weeks ago three people were arrested and before that three people were convicted.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrows Bus Services
She says that this success came through a combination of strong teamwork, detective work, and improved security measures on the buses.
She adds that they want to make sure they put out the message that they will not tolerate these brazen acts of crime and will continue ensuring their service is safe.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Adopt don't shop and give a pet the gift of a loving family this festive season
With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care.Read More
How City of Cape Town plans to manage sewer spills amid frequent loadshedding
The City of Cape Town is doing everything possible to mitigate the damage and address the spills timeously.Read More
Mossel Bay: 4 washed up whales to be shot by rifle to 'mercifully' end suffering
After four whales washed up on Dias Beach, Marine Mammal Specialist made the decision to give these animals a merciful death.Read More
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost
African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.Read More
ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."Read More
[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies
Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Cape fur seal wandering in Athlone brought to safety — SPCA
On Wednesday the Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a Cape fur seal that had been wandering in traffic.Read More