Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'
Lester Kiewit interviews John Dobson, Stormers coach.
The Stormers have won all three United Rugby Championship meetings against the Bulls, including the inaugural final.
Tonight the rivals are back in, according to Dobson, the biggest game of the season.
🎄 It's going to be a festive Friday night when we all get together at DHL Stadium this eve.' DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 23, 2022
⛈️v 🐂
🏆 @URCOfficial
🏟️ DHL Stadium
⏰ 19h15
🎟️ https://t.co/qcy74dm4wF#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/eSzQZ05jDy
Despite the Stormers beating the Bulls in the past three games, this game will be 'agonising', says Dobson.
The Stormers will have new, younger members on the field tonight and, despite their relative inexperience, Dobson has no doubt that they'll make the team proud.
The guys coming in may not have the experience or the pedigree, and they may make a mistake tomorrow because they haven't been as many times in that situation... but we'll certainly return on it with time, and we'll certainly stand up and fight.John Dobson, Stormers coach
This game is just a stepping stone in the Stormers' journey as they prepare for the top-tier European Rugby Champions Cup taking place at a later stage in the year.
The Bulls... they're obviously still smarting for what happened here on the 18th and 19th of June... there's no question they're just focusing on this game. I don't think this game defines our season 'cause we're actually reasonably placed in the league.John Dobson, Stormers coach
Jan de Koning, Editor at Rugby365, also weighed in on tonight's game.
Always, always a great match. It's intense, it's physical and that's what keeps South African rugby strong.Jan de Koning, Editor at Rugby365
The Stormers are currently very strong, and the Bulls are currently very strong, so I'm sure South African rugby is strong.Jan de Koning, Editor at Rugby365
Kick-off is at 7.15pm.
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
