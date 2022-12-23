



Meet Penny...

We know...

Penny is a rescue dog from the SPCA and needs a loving home!

If you're a dog lover or know someone who really wants one, adopt her.

Pet adoption in SA is definitely needed...

Out of the 14.9 million dogs and cats in South Africa, 4.1 million are considered strays. Business Insider stats on stray animals in SA, June 2022

You're eligible for pet adoption if:

1) You're responsible and have the financial means, facilities and space, time, and level of interest to care for the animal and meet its needs with access to fresh, clean water, a healthy diet, training, and exercise

2) You won't cage, chain, or confine dogs to small areas

3) You'll train and socialise the animal to ensure proper development and behaviour around people and other animals

4) You'll secure the home by putting up fencing, high walls, and closing any holes around your property to ensure that the animal doesn't roam around or run away

5) You'll provide protective weatherproof shelter

6) You'll sterilise the animal at the appropriate age

So, how do you adopt Penny or other fur babies?

Call: 021 700 4140.

Or email: adoptions@spca-ct.co.za

Who knows, she could be in your home chewing your sloffies soon!

This article first appeared on KFM : Can YOU adopt Penny for the ULTIMUTT gift of love this Xmas?