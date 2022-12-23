Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has been granted an extension by the Gauteng High Court to make a final decision on Eskom's 32% price adjustment application for 2023/24.
The national energy regulator has until mid-January to decide on Eskom’s proposed price hike and a following near-10% increase in 2024/2025.
Earlier in the year, the Gauteng High Court ordered Nersa to make a decision on the multi-year price determination revenue application by Christmas Eve.
The court has now extended that deadline to 12 January following concerns from Nersa members.
Eskom’s high tariff application is an attempt to play catchup after years of under-inflation price hikes, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson.
When you skip a whole lot of years of not having inflation-related increases, you’ve got to do a lot of catch-up to get back to where you should have been.Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
When the power utility built more of its newer power stations such as Medupi and Kusile, prices had to increase to pay off Eskom’s debt.
The only problem is they seem to get different answers with the same formula.Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Mallinson forecasts that the parties will settle for a 19% increase.
The final decision on electricity tariffs will be implemented on 1 April 2023 for Eskom customers.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
More from Local
How are overloaded vehicles being managed this holiday season?
With many people travelling around the country for the holidays there have been some dangerously overloaded taxis on our roads.Read More
Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town
With 8 swimming pools already temporarily closed for maintenance around CPT, load shedding adds extra disruptions for pool-goers.Read More
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.Read More
'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal
The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this month after being found guilty on six counts of bringing the party into disrepute.Read More
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'
Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
CT's Bakoven Beach temporarily shut due to electrical sewer pump station fault
The city’s deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, said that the beach was not suitable for swimming after it picked up an electrical fault with a sewer pump station.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Golden Arrow celebrates success in fighting crime against their buses
The South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town are making progress in fighting crime against Golden Arrow busses.Read More
Adopt don't shop and give a pet the gift of a loving family this festive season
With an influx of animals in shelters, instead of buying, consider adopting a dog in need of some love, attention and care.Read More
More from Business
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023
"It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four."Read More
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.Read More
Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More