Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert





Abongile Nzelenzele interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has been granted an extension by the Gauteng High Court to make a final decision on Eskom's 32% price adjustment application for 2023/24.

The national energy regulator has until mid-January to decide on Eskom’s proposed price hike and a following near-10% increase in 2024/2025.

Earlier in the year, the Gauteng High Court ordered Nersa to make a decision on the multi-year price determination revenue application by Christmas Eve.

The court has now extended that deadline to 12 January following concerns from Nersa members.

Eskom’s high tariff application is an attempt to play catchup after years of under-inflation price hikes, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

When you skip a whole lot of years of not having inflation-related increases, you’ve got to do a lot of catch-up to get back to where you should have been. Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

When the power utility built more of its newer power stations such as Medupi and Kusile, prices had to increase to pay off Eskom’s debt.

The only problem is they seem to get different answers with the same formula. Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

Mallinson forecasts that the parties will settle for a 19% increase.

The final decision on electricity tariffs will be implemented on 1 April 2023 for Eskom customers.

