Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town
The City of Cape Town recently released announced:
1) Eight community pools around Cape Town are temporarily closed for maintenance
2) Load shedding disruptions will affect community pools' operational times — no electricity means the pool's plant room isn't functional, chemical distribution is disrupted, and water quality standards fall.
These community pools are temporarily closed:
- Athlone
- Langa
- Manenberg
- Mnandi
- Westridge
- Parow Valley
- Ravensmead
- Newlands
Loadshedding impacts pool access in the following ways...
Loadshedding before the pools open:
1) It'll delay opening times
2) Pools will unexpectedly close when the water quality falls below standard
Loadshedding during operational times:
1) You’ll need to get out of the pool when the water quality falls below standard until it’s safe
2) Pool facilities will close if load shedding causes further disruptions
3) New tickets won't be sold — systems will be offline
4) If the pool is closed and you’re asked to leave the facility, you’ll need to buy a new ticket for re-entry
The City apologises for this inconvenience...
The City apologises to residents for any inconvenience caused, but we have a duty to ensure that our recreational facilities are safe for public use. While we have a plan to deal with the ongoing challenges, its success rests heavily on the cooperation and understanding of our patrons.Patricia Van der Ross, The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor
One thing's for sure, these "disruptions" make it feel less festive...
But, let's try to enjoy the season (and some pools), anyway.
This article first appeared on KFM : Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town
Source : https://twitter.com/CityofCT/status/1507371730075017219/photo/1
