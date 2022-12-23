South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon.
Saffron, a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus, grows in winter.
It has a distinctive red colour and is often referred to as "red gold".
Saffricon, the first commercial producer in South Africa, is looking to expand its horizon and compete with global players like Iran and Spain, within the next eight to 10 years.
After four years of extensive research, assessing the risks and possible gains, Engelbrecht pulled the trigger and started farming saffron, founding Saffricon in 2013.
I was looking for something that nobody's done before, that can be profitable, so I came upon saffron.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
At the end of the day, everything showed me that the possibility is there and that it can work.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
Saffron can be used on food as a spice, as dyes, and in fragrances but it also has 'tremendous' medicinal properties.
You can add value to the product and refine it to a lot of products and that to me was a big plus because you're not only driving your product in one direction but in different directions.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
To increase the number of saffron farmers, and to give those interested an opportunity in the saffron industry, Saffricon founded and implemented the Saffron Incubation Program by Saffricon (SIPS program) to "provide training and support over an extended period of time to ensure the successful rollout of the program".
It is aimed at community and government-funded projects.
It's my brainchild.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
At R250 000 per kilogram, and a very small market, do South Africans have the funds to purchase and farm this crop?
Is it sustainable in this county given the current financial climate, and a trial pack retailing at R15 000?
There's a big opportunity in South Africa for people to learn about something.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
There's a lot of education that still needs to be done for people to know more about saffron and its benefits.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Pexels; Victoria Bowers
