[WATCH] Cape Town's 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar', back with a BIG BANG in 2023

Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Be smart and look after your skin warns experts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dorothy Du Plooy - Services Specialist at CANSA
Dorothy du Plooy
Today at 05:10
A year later, still no real answers on Parliament fire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Richard Walls - Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch Uni
Today at 05:46
Explainer: South Africans could see a a massive jump in the cost of living this year...
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hayley Parry - Money Coach and Director at Worth Financial Education
Today at 06:15
No festive season for SRD grant recipients who did not get paid
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daddy Mabe
Today at 06:40
Strong bum muscles are essential for one's wellbeing
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Charlotte Ganderton - physiotherapy lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology
Dr Matthew King - Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lecturer and Physiotherapist at La Trobe University
Today at 06:52
SA online retail passed R50billion mark in 2022
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Making the Western Cape more energy resilient in 2023
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde
Today at 07:20
Who will fill SA's domestic air travel void in 2023, as demand pushes prices sky high
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phutego Mojapele
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:52
What new lease for Killarney International Raceway will bring
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Greg Mills, Board Member for Motorsports South Africa
Today at 08:07
Let's have a go at this chat bot thing!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, at Plain Speak
Today at 09:15
Nature of the crime. Is that why Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe is still in custody?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:40
Why is teen pregnancy occurring in such high numbers?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mara Glennie - Founder at TEARS
Today at 10:05
Heritage Half Hour: How do you declare D6 a heritage site? Why do we declare certain sites as [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 10:30
Calls for Bokaap parking to be regulated
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 11:05
Who qualifies for housing schemes? Minister Tertius Simmers on social housing
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 11:30
REPLAY: SA plans to produce our own Cholera vaccine
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: UCT Summer School (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Medee Rall
Elizabeth Handley
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
[WATCH] Cape Town's 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar', back with a BIG BANG in 2023

3 January 2023 9:20 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations came back with a bang after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Celebrations at the annual Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. Picture: EWN
Celebrations at the annual Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. Picture: EWN

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town's city centre to watch this year's Minstrel Carnival (or the Kaapse Klopse).

District 6 Entertainers took part in Tweede Nuwe Jaar 2013. Picture: Renee de Villiers/EWN
District 6 Entertainers took part in Tweede Nuwe Jaar 2013. Picture: Renee de Villiers/EWN

Many visitors have come to know that a festive season visit to Cape Town is not complete without witnessing the street parades. For the first time in a number of years, Cape Town will usher in the new year on a traditional note, and we could not be happier.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security

The legacy of ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ Carnival is rooted in the history of slavery.

'Ons worry weer vannie lewe derde nuwe jaar' 🤣 - tweeted Bashier Sallie

Thousands of people turned up for the annual Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.
Thousands of people turned up for the annual Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.



