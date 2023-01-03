[WATCH] Cape Town's 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar', back with a BIG BANG in 2023
Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town's city centre to watch this year's Minstrel Carnival (or the Kaapse Klopse).
Many visitors have come to know that a festive season visit to Cape Town is not complete without witnessing the street parades. For the first time in a number of years, Cape Town will usher in the new year on a traditional note, and we could not be happier.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - Safety and Security
#Tweedenuwejaar #KaapseKlopse #CapeTown 🚠 #diswarm #2023NewYear pic.twitter.com/HeQA7rOMX1' riesa jansen van rensburg (@riesa_van) January 2, 2023
The legacy of ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ Carnival is rooted in the history of slavery.
The Cape Town Steet Parade is under way #tweedenuwejaar pic.twitter.com/wvEsommnhl' Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) January 2, 2023
'Ons worry weer vannie lewe derde nuwe jaar' 🤣 - tweeted Bashier Sallie
Tweede nuwe jaar. Ons worry weer vannie lewe derde nuwe jaar😆 pic.twitter.com/YV3ZVbmAZs' Bashier Sallie🎧 (@bashiersallie) January 2, 2023
The HollywoodBets Cape Town Street Parade, widely referred to as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, has made a triumphant return after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.' Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) January 2, 2023
Video: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency pic.twitter.com/aMIrr72HgT
