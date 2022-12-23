Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go





Lester Kiewit interviews Mike Venter, Director at DCV Security Solutions.

Unfortunately, going missing or being abducted is a real risk in our country

If you want some time to yourself, let your family know

FILE: A missing person poster. Picture: Abel Delgado from Pixabay

In recent months there have been a number of posts on social media for missing persons, only for it to turn out that the person was not missing at all.

These not-so-missing persons have gone off on their own for a joy ride or a breather and returned home unharmed the next day.

However, by the time of their return, the post may have been shared hundreds of times and their family had been worked into a state.

According to Venter, around 70% to 80% of missing person reports are just cases of people not informing someone of their whereabouts which leads to a misuse of resources.

It certainly has a huge impact and takes away the focus [from] persons who [really] have gone missing… or even human trafficking. Mike Venter, director at DCV Security solutions

In every case where a person is reported missing a significant amount of time, energy and resources go into finding them and many of the organisations that assist with these cases are already under-resourced.

Taking some time for yourself is understandable, but you can save everyone a significant amount of stress with a simple check-in before you go.

