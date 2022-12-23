Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023
Africa Melane interviews Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist at the University of Johannesburg.
What usually happens on a public holiday is that the demand for electricity goes down substantially.
On Christmas, electricity demand plummets as shops and factories close.
I think Eskom is hoping that they'll be in a position where they can suspend loadshedding for at least that day.Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg
Winkler is concerned that the country is still on stage four when Christmas is merely two days away.
In essence, that means that four gigawatts of power are missing... to get that down you really need to cut consumption substantially.Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg
I think we'll get it [electricity] but I'm not going to put a lot of money into that prediction.Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg
Eskom is facing various challenges, one being the deployment of the SANDF to four power stations following threats and internal sabotage, and the second being an aging infrastructure.
If one looks at the energy availability factor, it's steadily been dropping over the last five, or six years... every year the average availability factor has gone down by a couple of percents, and that always means one or two stages of load shedding more.Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg
Winkler says that next year there will be "more load shedding than before".
Eskom's woes cannot be blamed on one person, says Winkler.
This is little to do with who one puts in as a new CEO, and little to do with the new board... We just need more power generation to come on board... this is ultimately where the challenge is.Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg
The problem, according to Winkler, that has "landed us in all the trouble we are in now" is the large amount spent on the "poorly managed" Kusile and Medupi power stations, which face various setbacks and delays.
Things can suddenly go wrong and if a couple of more units fail, it's always very difficult to predict when and how big things are, then that could lead to load shedding over Christmas, but my prediction is that we will be alright.Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
