100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years

23 December 2022 10:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Snow
Weather
USA
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
bomb cyclone
freezing

The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Parts of America are expecting extreme ice storms

  • Temperatures could potentially get as low as -56 °C

FILE: Heavy snow. Picture: Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay
FILE: Heavy snow. Picture: Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay

Parts of the USA are facing extreme arctic temperatures that have resulted in a number of deaths.

In Idaho, homeless people have been freezing to death on the streets.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

American weather watchers are talking about ice blizzards and a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone" affecting two-thirds of the United States.

This extreme weather will affect over 100 million Americans and could be the coldest winter in 30 years.

They are predicting a possibility of temperatures as low as -56 degrees Celsius which can cause frostbite after only 10 minutes outside.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 02:26).




23 December 2022 10:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Snow
Weather
USA
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
bomb cyclone
freezing

