100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Parts of America are expecting extreme ice storms

Temperatures could potentially get as low as -56 °C

FILE: Heavy snow. Picture: Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay

Parts of the USA are facing extreme arctic temperatures that have resulted in a number of deaths.

In Idaho, homeless people have been freezing to death on the streets. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

American weather watchers are talking about ice blizzards and a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone" affecting two-thirds of the United States.

This extreme weather will affect over 100 million Americans and could be the coldest winter in 30 years.

They are predicting a possibility of temperatures as low as -56 degrees Celsius which can cause frostbite after only 10 minutes outside.

