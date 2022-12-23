100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Parts of America are expecting extreme ice storms
-
Temperatures could potentially get as low as -56 °C
Parts of the USA are facing extreme arctic temperatures that have resulted in a number of deaths.
In Idaho, homeless people have been freezing to death on the streets.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
American weather watchers are talking about ice blizzards and a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone" affecting two-thirds of the United States.
This extreme weather will affect over 100 million Americans and could be the coldest winter in 30 years.
They are predicting a possibility of temperatures as low as -56 degrees Celsius which can cause frostbite after only 10 minutes outside.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 02:26).
More from World
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'
Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.Read More
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'
Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.Read More
China, with very low population immunity, is losing all control over Covid-19
A severe outbreak of Covid-19 across China shows the emergency is not over in that country, in contrast to the rest of the world.Read More
Russia is not to blame for carnage in Ukraine, our 'Brotherly Nation' - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin made the remarks during an address with senior military officials on Wednesday.Read More
'Ukrainians press on, despite dark times' - Greg Mills after trip to Kyiv
Ten months since Russia invaded Ukraine, the situation is becoming increasingly challenging for Ukrainians.Read More
97-year-old former Nazi typist sentenced for aiding the murder of 10 505 people
Irmgard Furchner was a secretary and typist who worked for the commander of Stutthof, a Nazi concentration camp.Read More
Panel recommends Trump face criminal charges after 2021 election riots
Following the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2021 a panel has recommended Donald Trump face charges.Read More
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.Read More