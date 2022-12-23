King Charles gives Prince William's former title to Kate & retitles other royals
With great titles come great responsibilities...
It's been reported that King Charles III recently conferred these additional titles upon Kate, William, and Camilla...
Kate's new title:
Current title: Princess Kate
New/additional title: Colonel of the Irish Guards
Reason for title change: Kate's honoured the guard’s regimen since marrying into the royal family in 2011. The regimen includes traveling to Aldershot in England to take part in the annual parade, saluting the regiment, passing out shamrock boutonniéres, meeting with the regiment's mascot, and celebrating with a Guinness toast.
Fun fact: This title was bestowed to her husband, Prince William by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2011.
Whoop, whoop, Kate Colonel of the Irish Guards!
William's new title:
Current title: Prince William
New/additional title: Colonel of the Welsh Guards
Reason for title change: Makes sense since William's the Prince of Wales, no?
All hail, Prince Colonel William!
Camilla Parker Bowles' new title:
Current title: Queen Consort
New/additional title: Colonel of the Grenadier Guards
Reason for title change: Prince Andrew was stripped of this title by the late Queen Elizabeth.
Basically, the Queen Consort's new responsibilities will help honour these guys...
King Charles continues to honour the late Queen Elizabeth as he also announced that Trooping the Colour — the first public parade and celebration of his birthday will continue to take place next year on 17 June.
Under Queen Elizabeth, this event became one of the biggest celebrations of the year, featuring over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians, and around 40 members of the royal family gathered together on Buckingham Palace’s balcony.
So, celebrations and merriment all around! Whether these additional titles ring regal or mythical — their royal status remain the same.
