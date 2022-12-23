Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Christmas
#AnHourWith
Clarence Ford

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to our very own Clarence Ford.

Clarrie comes from a music radio background so it isn't hard for him to spin his favourite festive season tracks for your listening pleasure on Christmas Day.

Tune in on Sunday and enjoy!

