Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to our very own Clarence Ford.
Clarrie comes from a music radio background so it isn't hard for him to spin his favourite festive season tracks for your listening pleasure on Christmas Day.
Tune in on Sunday and enjoy!
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.Read More
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus?
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.Read More
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.Read More
Hannes van Wyk takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson.Read More
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.Read More
TV presenter Henck Conrey shares his playlist on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control to our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian.Read More