Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement
Jazz lovers, you’ll be sad to hear that the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), originally scheduled for March 2023, has been rescheduled for 23 and 24 February 2024.
espAfrika, the organizers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) apologized to fans, artists, suppliers, partners, and ticket holders for this unpleasant inconvenience.
They also shared reasons for their decision...
These include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of loadshedding, all of which have negatively impacted the planning for 2023.espAfrika, organizers of the CTIJF
Yip, loadshedding leaves us powerless against this one...
If you've already bought tickets for the 2023 event, you have two options:
1) Keep them for the 2024 event — the cost will stay the same.
2) Get a full refund from Ticketmaster using this link.
Follow the latest updates for the CTIJF 2024 event here.
Or download the CTIJF's mobile app.
This article first appeared on KFM : Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement
More from Music
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity
Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.Read More
Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.Read More
METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback
Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.Read More
On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'
The benefit single, recorded in 1985 to aid in the fight against famine in Africa, raised over $60 million.Read More
92-year-old 'Concerts in the Park' founder chats about what's upcoming
Concerts in the Park's 92-year-old founder Charles Lindsay-Bowman says that it's never too late to start something amazing.Read More
Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary
The never before heard song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.Read More
Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.Read More
Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards
Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.Read More
Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million
Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalogue to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.Read More