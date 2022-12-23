Fifty enslaved workers freed from rat infested sweat shop following a raid
Lester Kiewit chats to Adam Gilchirst, World View with Adam Gilchrist.
Fifty enslaved workers, forced to produce counterfeit goods have been freed by the police, following a raid in Manchester, England.
When the police found these individuals, they were locked in a room against their will working in extremely poor conditions with a dozen rats running around and faeces of insects amongst them.
In an attempt to get fresh air and some sort of ventilation, they cut holes in the ceiling as to not inhale the bad fumes.
Additionally, the police found twenty tonnes of counterfeit clothing and makeup.
Manchester, a city known for criminal activity of this caliber, is one of many crimes linked to 33 known gangs, according to Gilchrist, so this raid was just the beginning of a long list of crimes.
One down, rather a lot more to go.Adam Gilchrist, The World View
Fifty people who were essentially locked in there, keep producing criminal goods and don't come out. All this in an area of Manchester, known for criminal activity.Adam Gilchrist, The World View
Source : Flickr: ClarenceK
