How are overloaded vehicles being managed this holiday season?

23 December 2022 12:10 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
overloaded vehicles
Taxis
Lester Kiewit
Jandré Bakker

With many people travelling around the country for the holidays there have been some dangerously overloaded taxis on our roads.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Jandre Bakker, head of communication at Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

  • Overloaded vehicles can be a risk to other motorists.

  • Bakker said that vehicles which appear to be overloaded will be taken to a weighbridge.

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com
Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

CapeTalk listeners reported seeing numerous over-overloaded taxis, not only with too many passengers but also trailers and other goods.

This poses a risk not only to those in the vehicle, but also others on the roads.

Bakker said that while the department has been accused of “picking on” public transport, the reason they pay extra attention to these vehicles is that the damage when one crashes is more significant than a single, family car.

If one of those public transport taxis [crashes] it is a possible 15 injuries or fatalities.

Jandre Bakker, Head of communication - Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works

However, he says that it is not only taxis that are guilty of this on the roads but in general road users seem to be striving to improve their driving behaviours.

He adds that not all cars that look overloaded actually are, but they look out for certain signs, and if there is a reasonable suspicion that it is overloaded the vehicle will be escorted to the nearest weighbridge.

If they find the vehicle is overloaded or not loaded safely the driver will either have to repack the vehicle or call a second vehicle to take some of the load, he notes.

Listen to the audio above for more.




