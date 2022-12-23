As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?
Mandy Wiener spoke to Brent Lindeque, founder of 'Good Things Guy'.
-
2022 has come with a number of good moments throughout the year.
-
Even in the bad times we have found ways to get through.
It can be easy to focus on the bad side of 2022, as it was a jarring adjustment trying to manoeuvre a post-lockdown world.
However, there have been a number of incredible good things that deserve as much of our attention and headspace.
According to Lindeque, one country-wide high point in sport was Banyana Banyana winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title.
Even in the more serious moments of the year, like when Bheki Cele told Ian Cameron to shut up, we found ways to laugh and enjoy it, with a remix of that moment by the Kiffness.
We have a good trait as South Africans to be able to laugh in the hardest of situations.Brent Lindeque, founder of 'Good Things Guy'
As a country we have also been given numerous international awards and acknowledgements, from world’s best restaurants to the friendliest city and so much more.
Whether we are on the top of the world with our wins, or down in the dark with loadshedding, we got through 2022 in our truly South African way.
Here is to more good things in 2023.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?
Source : @CAFwomen/Twitter
