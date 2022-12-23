US to give Patriot air defence system to Ukraine





Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman.

The United States plans to send a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine to bolster its air defence capabilities.

This follows President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Thursday.

The system has three primary components: a set of launchers, a control centre and a sophisticated radar, NPR reports.

The missile system, the centrepiece of a nearly $2 billion weapons package, represents one of the most advanced defence systems that the Americans have provided to support Ukraine since Russia invaded at the beginning of this year.

Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman says the sophisticated piece of machinery will certainly make a difference to Ukraine’s defence.

It is designed to engage both aircraft and missile. Helmoed Heitman, Defence analyst

Maybe not a game changer but it will certainly make a difference. Helmoed Heitman, Defence analyst

This comes at a time when Russia's missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, has left large parts of the population without power in peak winter time.

