[WATCH] 71-year-old President Salva Kiir Mayardit wets himself on live tv





Lester Kiewit chats to Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report.

Earlier this week, President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan appeared at a public event where he wet himself on live television whilst singing the national anthem.

The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm ' NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022

Many are now questioning whether or not he is in fact fit to rule as the President.

He was put in this position following the 2011 elections, with the next elections scheduled to take place in 2024.

Cornish weighs in:

The public of South Sudan have different views.

On the one hand, oppositions are using this as a form of confirmation that he's in fact no longer equipped and fit to serve as the President of the country.

On the other hand, many are showing support towards the President by saying that it's never acceptable to disrespect and mock the elderly.

Many have questioned that if those that are defending the President are content with the people that he had 'killed, tortured and jailed' following the civil war.

If you're 71-years-old and you wear sky-blue trousers for a public event, you're asking for trouble. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report with Jean-Jacques Cornish

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has made no comment following the release of the video.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.