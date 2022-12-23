Book Club: The best reads of 2022
Bianca Resnekov spoke to Leigh Jackman, product and marketing manager at Bargain Books.
-
Books can be a perfect gift or a way to keep entertained this holiday.
-
The current number one book according to Jackman is Our Poisoned Land.
A book can be a perfect gift for someone in your life, or even a gift to yourself to keep busy in your down time.
It does not matter whether a person reads or not, there is always something inside a book shop that you can find for someone.Leigh Jackman, Product and marketing manager - Bargain Books
The current number one on the book charts according to Jackman, is Our Poisoned Land by Jacque Pauw.
The book was a follow on from The Presidents Keepers, and they have sold over 16 000 copies across the trade since 11 November.
Another book that Jackman said is a must read of the year is Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult.
She is just so brilliant at describing things that could really, honestly be your life. You feel like you are 100% into the environment that she is creating.Leigh Jackman, Product and marketing manager - Bargain Books
If you are a fan of biographies, and especially if you enjoyed watching the sitcom Friends, Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ is another best seller of the year.
This memoir tells his real and tragic story of addiction and fame while also bringing in his distinctive tongue and cheek humour.
Finally, an incredible story from a debut author, Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus in an absolute masterpiece which you cannot put down said Jackman.
If you have caught up with all the bests of the bests from this year, there are definitely stories to look forward to in 2023, such as Spare - Prince Harrys story and Pa Salt by Lucinda Riley, the conclusion to the missing sister’s series.
If you have not read the Missing Sisters Series, stand a chance to win the first three ahead of Pa Salt and a R500 voucher to buy Pa Salt when it is released.
To win, you need to SMS your name, ID number and the words 'missing sisters' to 31 567, you will receive a call if you have won.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-brown-shirt-carrying-black-leather-bag-on-front-of-library-books-1106468/
