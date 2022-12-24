Do cheap sunglasses work?





With summer season here, sunglasses will be top of the list when you venture out into the scorching African sun. But sunglasses are more than just a fashion statement. They are crucial for protecting and safeguarding the eyes.

Not all sunglasses are created equal though. Experts say while opting for cheaper sunglasses will save you money, in the long run, it's not as effective in protecting against sun-damage to the eyes.

Spending a bit more on eyewear will preserve the overall health of your eyes. If you're due for a new pair of shades, there are several important things to look out for.

Zain Johnson speaks to optometrist Adelle Camarena on the importance of good quality sunglasses.

In South Africa, we have a lot of UV rays, so sunglasses is like sunscreen for your eyes. The UV rays causes changes in the eyes so you need to protect your eyes. Adelle Camarena, optometrist

A good pair of sunglasses will also reduce sun glare.

Polarized lenses can provide more visual comfort and improve visual clarity, especially while driving.

The glare can be so much that you cannot see through the window. There's been instances where you cannot see a biker because the window reflects so much. It's important to see clearly and not to squint. For safe driving, good sunglasses cuts out the glare lights. Adelle Camarena, optometrist

If you go sunglass shopping, it's easy to fall for the expensive name brands and the aesthetic.

But Camerena says eye safety must come first.

For someone wearing prescription spectacles, Camarena has advised prescription sunglasses for safe driving.

For all sunglasses, the quality of the lens is very important. You get some cheap sunglasses, but the quality of the lens is good. The best test for that is when you reflect it into the florescent light in the shop, and you look at the image on the lens, it must be a mirror copy of that image. That's how you know the lens is a good optical quality. Adelle Camarena, optometrist

The second thing you must know is whether it's UV protected. If you put sunglasses on the eye, the dark lens dilates the pupil. If there isn't 100% UV protection on the lens, dangerous rays can enter the eye. This can cause changes in the lens of the eye, the back of the eye and the front. So check the label to see how much UV protection it offers. Normally it will say 100% or 99.9%. Adelle Camarena, optometrist

