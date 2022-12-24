



JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) says it can confirm that eight people have been killed and six firefighters hospitalised following an explosion in Boksburg on Saturday morning.

EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire.

It's understood that the tanker exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames.

JHB - Boksburg: Gas Truck Explosion: Road Closures of Hospital Road / Railway Road pic.twitter.com/GyuZn9Zqc1 ' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) December 24, 2022

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi says the bridge has been completely destroyed.

"So the subway bridge is completely destroyed. Part of the hospital's casualty department roof has collapsed. We've got two houses that are nearby that caught alight"

Ekurhuleni councillor Simon Lapping says he has never seen anything like the #Boksburg tanker explosion before. "There must be serious investigation as to how a truck carrying gas can go in under a low-level bridge." pic.twitter.com/uqsrgAPO8X ' Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) December 24, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters