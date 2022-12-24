Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) says it can confirm that eight people have been killed and six firefighters hospitalised following an explosion in Boksburg on Saturday morning.
EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire.
It's understood that the tanker exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames.
JHB - Boksburg: Gas Truck Explosion: Road Closures of Hospital Road / Railway Road pic.twitter.com/GyuZn9Zqc1' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) December 24, 2022
EMS spokesperson William Ntladi says the bridge has been completely destroyed.
"So the subway bridge is completely destroyed. Part of the hospital's casualty department roof has collapsed. We've got two houses that are nearby that caught alight"
Ekurhuleni councillor Simon Lapping says he has never seen anything like the #Boksburg tanker explosion before. "There must be serious investigation as to how a truck carrying gas can go in under a low-level bridge." pic.twitter.com/uqsrgAPO8X' Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) December 24, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters
More from Local
Law enforcement prepares for beach influx
Zain Johnson speaks to Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.Read More
Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert
Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni.Read More
How are overloaded vehicles being managed this holiday season?
With many people travelling around the country for the holidays there have been some dangerously overloaded taxis on our roads.Read More
Loadshedding will disrupt pool access & times over festive peak in Cape Town
With 8 swimming pools already temporarily closed for maintenance around CPT, load shedding adds extra disruptions for pool-goers.Read More
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.Read More
Eskom wants 32% tariff hike, but will probably 'only' get 19% - energy expert
The national energy regulator has until 12 January to decide on Eskom’s tariffs for 2023.Read More
'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal
The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this month after being found guilty on six counts of bringing the party into disrepute.Read More
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'
Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
CT's Bakoven Beach temporarily shut due to electrical sewer pump station fault
The city’s deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, said that the beach was not suitable for swimming after it picked up an electrical fault with a sewer pump station.Read More